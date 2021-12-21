Digital Process Automation Market 2021 Segment to Talk about Upcoming Technologies, Details by Latest Share, Size and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Digital Process Automation Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Digital Process Automation market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Digital Process Automation market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Digital Process Automation market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Digital Process Automation market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Digital Process Automation market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Adoption of Business Process Management (BPM) to Drive the Market Growth

– Digital process automation (DPA) is growing as an important evolution of the traditional category of business process management or BPM. This growth in DPA is due to the rising need for the different businesses to automate the processes as part of extensive digital transformation initiatives.

– As organizations across different verticals are continually trying to find out new sectors or verticals through which they can reduce their total operational costs. They have increased their spending on managing their business processes with digitalization, which is expected to drive the DPA market growth.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share in the Market

– Due to the presence of large digital process automation vendors in the region, North America is expected to significantly contribute to the market expansion.

– The major trends responsible for the growth of DPA market in the region include the diverse packaging that increases demand for advanced sensing technology, which will directly impact the increase of automated products.

– The United States is significantly growing due to improved technology and streamlined global supply chains/logistics. This emergence of international logistics networks means that the United States manufacturers can now efficiently and effectively deliver the finished products and raw materials anywhere around the world.

– This trend has massively increased the economic opportunities of U.S. manufacturers and international competitors. Robotic process automation (RPA) is one key technology that are enabling companies to address the fast pace of change across all areas of business. RPA provides for virtual agents to automate tasks, processes, and workflows for complex work.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Digital Process Automation market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Digital Process Automation market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Digital Process Automation market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Digital Process Automation Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase Demand of Automating Business Process for Efficient Back-end process

4.3.2 Increase Adoption of Low Code Automation for Greater Accessibility

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 On-demand

5.2.2 On-premise

5.3 By Organization Size

5.3.1 Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises

5.3.2 Large Enterprises

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.4.2 Manufacturing

5.4.3 IT and Telecommunication

5.4.4 Aerospace and Defense

5.4.5 Healthcare

5.4.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

5.4.7 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Bizagi Group Limited

6.1.3 Pegasystems Inc.

6.1.4 Appian Corporation

6.1.5 Oracle Corporation

6.1.6 Software AG

6.1.7 DST Systems, Inc.

6.1.8 OpenText Corporation

6.1.9 Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

6.1.10 TIBCO Software Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

