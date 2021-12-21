Drone Logistics and Transportation Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“Drone Logistics and Transportation Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Drone Logistics and Transportation market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Drone Logistics and Transportation market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Drone Logistics and Transportation market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Drone Logistics and Transportation market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Drone Logistics and Transportation market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Freight Drones Segment is Anticipated to Experience the Highest Growth

The freight drones segment is expected to dominate the drone logistics and transportation market during the forecast period. In the military segment, drones are being tested for the purpose of delivering supplies. The US Army is in the process of testing its Joint Tactical Aerial Resupply Vehicle (JTARV) that is meant for providing required supplies to army personnel at wartimes. Additionally, growth in e-commerce has led to the product delivery and courier service giants, like Amazon and DHL, to introduce the idea of delivery by drones into practice. With a lot of investments and collaboration of companies over the use of a drone for the delivery of goods and services, this segment is expected to witness the highest growth. However, the introduction of passenger drones in the coming future may slightly change the market dynamics during the latter part of the forecast period. Boeing, Airbus, and Uber Technologies are some of the companies that are currently involved in the development of passenger drones and flying cars.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Experience the Highest Growth

The North American region currently dominates the market studied and is expected to continue its domination, in terms of market share, over the forecast period. The use of drones for transportation has been picking up the pace in North America, with the United States and Canada taking measures to implement this in the commercial and military sector. Additionally, ease of regulations, like new remotely piloted aircraft regulations by the Transport Canada, may help the growth of this market. Drone Delivery Canada, one the leading drone delivery company signed USD 2.5 million agreement with Moose Cree First Nation, to deploy its drone delivery platform to serve the communities of Moose Factory and Moosonee. The company received Compliant Special Flight Operations Certificate (SFOC) in 2017, which grants it permission for providing drone services for beyond visual line-of-sight operations, and for a specific purpose of drone delivery services. Such certifications and regulation relaxations are expected to help the growth of the market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth in the market studied during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the investments by the Chinese and Indian companies into drone delivery technology. JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce company headquartered in Beijing has been making commercial drone deliveries in four selected regions scattered across China since June 2016. The company announced its plans to build 150 drone launch facilities in southwestern Sichuan province for UAV parcel delivery by the end of 2020. The company also plans to introduce such services in Indonesia and Japan. Similarly, Zomato has acquired TechEagle, a drone startup to create a hub-to-hub delivery network powered by hybrid multi-rotor drones.

Detailed TOC of Drone Logistics and Transportation Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Solution

5.1.1 Warehousing

5.1.2 Shipping

5.1.3 Infrastructure

5.1.4 Software

5.2 Sector

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Military

5.3 Drone Type

5.3.1 Freight Drones

5.3.2 Passenger Drones

5.3.3 Ambulance Drones

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 PINC Solutions

6.4.2 CANA Advisors

6.4.3 Drone Delivery Canada

6.4.4 Zipline International

6.4.5 Hardis Group

6.4.6 Flirtey

6.4.7 Matternet

6.4.8 Workhorse Group Inc.

6.4.9 Uber Technologies Inc.

6.4.10 Flytrex Aviation Ltd

6.4.11 Alphabet Inc.

6.4.12 Amazon Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

