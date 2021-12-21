Future Outlook of Durable Medical Equipment Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

“Durable Medical Equipment Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Durable Medical Equipment market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Durable Medical Equipment market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Durable Medical Equipment market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Durable Medical Equipment market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Durable Medical Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Hospital/Clinic Segment holds the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

The hospital segment is expected to hold the maximum share in the global durable medical equipment market. The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to a high volume of patients coming to hospitals and greater financing capabilities. Technological advancements in medical equipment are helping in the improvisation in diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

As development in the healthcare sector is being followed, there is an increase in the number of hospitals across the developing and developed nations. These increasing number of hospitals and clinics have well-equipped surgical equipment, such as wheelchairs, beds, walkers, bathroom safety devices, monitoring and therapeutic devices, and other equipment.

There is also a rising number of well-equipped diagnostic centers, which have equipment, such as blood sugar monitors, infusion pump, mattress and bedding devices, etc., that help in improving the total patient outcomes. There are also many insurance plans that reimburse the cost of repair and maintenance of the hospital medical equipment, and, therefore, a majority of hospitals are adopting these insurance policies. Therefore, the growth in the medical devices industry drives the hospital segment of the market

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. In the United States, the Federal Drug and Food Administration (FDA) is responsible for regulating the sale of medical devices/products. The FDA also oversees the monitoring of safety in these regulated products. According to Select USA (a US government sponsored forum), the United States is the largest medical device market in the world. The country represents approximately 40% of the global medical device market. Overall, the United States is the largest market for durable medical equipment and may continue to retain its position over the forecast period. The main drivers of growth are likely to be the increasing population of elderly people and increasing chronic disease prevalence, which may indirectly fuel the adoption of durable medical equipment.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Durable Medical Equipment market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Durable Medical Equipment market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Durable Medical Equipment market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Durable Medical Equipment Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-related Disorders

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Portability, Patient Comfort, and Utilities

4.2.3 Increasing Demand and Funding for Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements Related with Medical Supplies

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals and Shortage of Facilities

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Personal Mobility Devices

5.1.1.1 Wheelchair

5.1.1.2 Crutch and Cane

5.1.1.3 Walker

5.1.1.4 Other Personal Mobility Devices

5.1.2 Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Devices

5.1.2.1 Medical Bed and Mattress

5.1.2.2 Commode and Toilet

5.1.2.3 Other Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Devices

5.1.3 Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

5.1.3.1 Blood Glucose Monitor

5.1.3.2 Oxygen Equipment

5.1.3.3 Vital Sign Monitor

5.1.3.4 Infusion Pump

5.1.3.5 Other Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospital/Clinic

5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Center

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Compass Health Brands

6.1.2 GE Healthcare

6.1.3 Getinge AB

6.1.4 GF Health Products Inc.

6.1.5 Medtronic Inc.

6.1.6 Invacare Corporation

6.1.7 Masimo

6.1.8 Medline Industries Inc.

6.1.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.10 Sunrise Medical

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

