Dyes & Pigments Market 2021 | Covers Current Market Scenario, Dynamics with Drivers, Restraints, and Upcoming Opportunities 2024

Dyes & Pigments market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Dyes & Pigments market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Dyes & Pigments market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Dyes & Pigments market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Dyes & Pigments market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Paints & Coatings

– Paints & coatings account for the largest share of the market, and is estimated to be the fastest growing end-user industry.

– Architectural and decorative coatings account for the largest consumption of pigments in their production. Thus, rising construction and infrastructure activities in Asia-Pacific act as the major driver for the dyes and pigments market.

– In addition, public-private partnership (PPP) projects have also been increasing in the domestic construction sector.

– In India, the infrastructure sector has become one of the major focus areas for the government. The government aims to boost the construction of buildings in the country, and it has decided to come up with a single window clearance facility, in order to provide speedy approval for the construction projects.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the dyes and pigments market. The growth of the textile industry in China and India is rapidly increasing, with the availability of cheap labor force. In the textile market, China holds the largest share of about 40%, followed by India, with over 5% share. Among ASEAN countries, Indonesia has a major share of the paints and coatings market, followed by Thailand, where the urbanization is projected to increase to 56% by 2020. Hence, with the increasing demand from the various end-user industries, like the paints and coatings, printing inks, textiles, and plastics industry, the demand for dyes and pigments is expected to rapidly increase over the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Dyes & Pigments market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Dyes & Pigments market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Dyes & Pigments market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Dyes & Pigments Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Paint and Coating Industries of Europe and Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Increasing Consumer Preference for Eco-friendly Products

4.1.3 Rising Demand from the Textile Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Energy-intensive Production Process

4.2.2 Environmental Concerns

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Dye

5.1.1.1 Reactive Dye

5.1.1.2 Disperse Dye

5.1.1.3 Sulfur Dye

5.1.1.4 Vat Dye

5.1.1.5 Azo Dye

5.1.1.6 Acid Dye

5.1.2 Pigment

5.1.2.1 Organic Pigment

5.1.2.2 Inorganic Dye

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Paints & Coatings

5.2.2 Textile

5.2.3 Printing Ink

5.2.4 Plastic

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Altana AG

6.4.2 Archroma

6.4.3 Atul Ltd

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Bodal Chemicals Ltd

6.4.6 Carl Schlenk AG

6.4.7 Cathay Industries

6.4.8 Clariant AG

6.4.9 CRISTAL

6.4.10 DIC Corporation

6.4.11 DowDuPont

6.4.12 Ferro Corporation

6.4.13 Flint Group

6.4.14 Huntsman Corporation

6.4.15 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd (The ISK Group)

6.4.16 Kiri Industries Limited

6.4.17 Kronos Worldwide Inc.

6.4.18 Lanxess

6.4.19 Meghmani Group of Industries

6.4.20 Merck Group

6.4.21 Pidilite Industries Limited

6.4.22 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

6.4.23 The Chemours Company

6.4.24 Tronox Limited

6.4.25 Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd (Losen)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Demand for Reliable Commercial Products, like 3D Printing Material

