Eastern Europe Defense Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“Eastern Europe Defense Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Eastern Europe Defense market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Eastern Europe Defense market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Eastern Europe Defense market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Eastern Europe Defense market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Eastern Europe Defense market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Vehicles Segment to Dominate the Market Share in the Years to Come.

As of 2018, vehicles segment has dominated the market, the reason being the various upgradation and procurement plans that are going on in the region. Most of the investments are now being directed towards fleet expansion initiatives. Also, fleet modernisation plans are underway for many countries, as most of the fleet in the region belonged to the Soviet era. Many countries in the region are members of NATO and they have vowed to increase their military spending to 2% of the GDP, the growth of which will help the procurement of new military vehicles, which form the forefront of the requirements.

Poland to Show High Growth During the Forecast Period

Currently, Russia is the largest defence market in Eastern Europe. Russia is one of the military superpowers globally and it has been increasing its military spending over the years. Russia’s military spending decreased by 3.5% compared with 2017. Still, at USD 61.4 billion, Russian military spending was the sixth largest in the world as of 2018. With such high military spending, the country is dominating the market in the region with various procurements and aftermarket investments. However, during the forecast period, Poland is expected to show high growth in the region. Poland’s military is continuously undergoing changes, aimed at transforming it into a more capable, modern, and NATO compatible force. The government is making changes in every area of operation, including training, protection, communications, weapon systems and all types of vehicles. Main elements of the Polish army’s modernization plans include the improvement of troop capacity and air defence systems and the development of weaponry and manned and unmanned vehicle strength.

Key Developments: Eastern Europe Defense market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

Market Features: Eastern Europe Defense market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Logical Tools: Global Eastern Europe Defense market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Eastern Europe Defense Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 PESTLE Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Personnel Training and Protection

5.1.2 Communication Systems

5.1.3 Weapons and Ammunition (Artillery and Mortar Systems, Infantry Weapons, Missiles and Missile Defense System, Ammunitions)

5.1.4 Vehicles (Land-based Vehicles, Sea-based Vehicles, Air-based Vehicles)

5.2 Country

5.2.1 Poland

5.2.2 Ukraine

5.2.3 Russia

5.2.4 Rest of Eastern Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Rostec

6.4.2 United Aircraft Corporation

6.4.3 United Shipbuilding Corporation

6.4.4 Ukroboronprom

6.4.5 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.6 BAE Systems plc

6.4.7 Thales Group

6.4.8 Raytheon Company

6.4.9 Airbus SE

6.4.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.11 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.12 General Dynamics Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

