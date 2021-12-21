Future Outlook of E-Health Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

“E-Health Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. E-Health market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

E-Health market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the E-Health market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, E-Health market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global E-Health market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Segment is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

EHR has been found dominating the overall market, which can be attributed to the growing adoption rate of EHR by many developed and developing countries, globally. EHR also improves the healthcare quality and offers convenience for healthcare providers, in terms of quick access to patient records, improved decision support, provides clinical alerts, and real-time quality reporting. These benefits have thus, contributed to the growth of EHR worldwide.

North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America is expected to be the largest market, due to the presence of technologically updated population base and various current initiatives taken in the region. These aforementioned factors are expected to be the drivers for the market growth. The high growth of this region has also been attributed to the availability of high-tech healthcare infrastructure, along with high-speed internet. Thus the rising awareness is expected to contribute substantially toward the development of the overall market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: E-Health market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: E-Health market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global E-Health market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of E-Health Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growth in IoT and Technological Innovations

4.2.2 Rising Preference Toward Mobile Technology and Internet

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Population Health Management

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Concerns over Data Security

4.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement Policies in the Emerging Markets

4.3.3 Lack of Proper Infrastructure for e-Health in Emerging Markets

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of e-Health

5.1.1 Electronic Health Records

5.1.2 Health Information System

5.1.3 e-Prescribing

5.1.4 Clinical Decision Support Systems

5.1.5 Telemedicine

5.1.6 Other Types of e-Health

5.2 By Type of Service

5.2.1 Monitoring Services

5.2.1.1 Vital Sign Monitoring

5.2.1.2 Special Monitoring

5.2.1.3 Adherence Monitoring

5.2.2 Diagnosis Services

5.2.3 Other Types of Services

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Insurance Companies

5.3.3 Healthcare Consumers

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

6.1.2 athenahealth Inc.

6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.4 Cerner Corporation

6.1.5 CompuMed Inc.

6.1.6 GE Healthcare

6.1.7 IBM

6.1.8 McKinsey & Company

6.1.9 Proteus Digital Health

6.1.10 Telecare Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

