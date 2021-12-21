Electric Bus Market 2021 | Covers Current Market Scenario, Dynamics with Drivers, Restraints, and Upcoming Opportunities 2024

“Electric Bus Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Electric Bus market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Electric Bus market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Electric Bus market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Electric Bus market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245175

Market Overview:

Global Electric Bus market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245175

Key Market Trends:

Battery Electric Bus to Witness Growth

Transit agencies across various countries have been significantly promoting to adopt more electric buses for public transportation in the coming years. Among the regions, Asia-pacific and North America are likely to show a high adoption rate of battery electric bus during the forecast period, owing to their on-going purchase orders for e-buses. For instance, in North America, among several states of United States, California identified as the primary state on electric buses usage and its transport authorities have agreed to operate 357 electric buses, including purchased and ordered buses.

Additionally, across California, mayors from Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland, have signed a letter to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2018, urging the transit agency to accelerate the deployment of electric bus.

While in Asia-Pacific, especially in India, Olectr-BYD has deployed nearly 100 electric buses in the Indian market as of 2018 and is expected to continue to increase its e-bus numbers in the country during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates the Global Market

In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest manufacturer and consumer of e-buses in the world. The domestic demand is being supported by national sales targets, favorable laws, supportive subsidies, and municipal air-quality targets.

However, in 2017 and 2018, the sales of battery electric buses had declined due to the changes in policies and subsidies between national and local governments in the country.

During the forecast period, China may continue to see growth in the adoption of electric buses, as more than 30 Chinese cities have made plans to achieve 100% electrified public transit by 2020, including Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Dongguan, Foshan, and Zhongshan in the Pearl River Delta, as well as Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shaanxi, and Shandong. As of December 2018, Shenzhen, one of the Chinese megacities, has nearly 16,000 electric buses that are operating.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Electric Bus market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Electric Bus market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Electric Bus market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245175

Detailed TOC of Electric Bus Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Technology Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Battery Electric Bus

5.1.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus

5.2 By Consumer Segment

5.2.1 Government

5.2.2 Fleet Operators

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Daimler AG

6.2.2 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd.

6.2.3 BYD Co. Ltd.

6.2.4 Iveco Bus

6.2.5 New Flyer Industries

6.2.6 Proterra Inc.

6.2.7 Ryobi Bus

6.2.8 Scannia AB

6.2.9 AB Volvo

6.2.10 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:-

Processed Food & Beverage Preservatives Market Growth | Data 2022-2027 | Emerging Technologies, Trends | Opportunities and Challenges Forecast

Air Purification System Market 2022-2027 | Leading Players, Revenue Expectations | CAGR Status, Industry Size and Share Analysis

Price Comparison Websites Market Growth Insights 2022: Demand Status by Top Companies, SWOT Analysis, Business Strategies, Global Trends and Size by 2025

Aluminum Door and Window Market Size – Industry Share Analysis by Growth Trends 2021, Leading Players, Revenue, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2027

Smartphone Holder Market Growth Size, Share 2021 | COVID-19 Impact on Global Industry, Business Opportunities, Upcoming Trends and Demand till 2027

Medical Garbage Disposal Market Share 2021- Global Size, Regions with Top Countries Data, Business Development Plans, Analysis and Growth Forecast by 2027

Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size by Regions 2021 | Global Industry Overview by Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Future Plans, Sales Revenue and Trends Forecast till 2026

Smoke Protection Doors Market Size Forecast Analysis 2021-2026 | Global Industry Growth and Share by Top Manufacturers, Business Challenges, Emerging Trends with Covid-19 Impact

high-performance Anticorrosion Coatings Market Analysis 2021 – Global Industry Key Strategies, Leading Players Update, Gross Margin Analysis, Market Research with Size, Impact of Covid-19 on Growth Forecast to 2027

Smart Card IC Market 2021 – Developments Analysis, Growth Insights and Sales Revenue | Latest Opportunities, Future Scope, Research with Prominent Players, and Global Share Forecast to 2027

Coaching Management Software Market – Latest Trends | Forecast Analysis 2022-2026 | Growth Insights by Industry Size, Share, and Regional Segments

Ultraviolet LEDs(UV-LED) Market Trends | 2022 Share by CAGR Status | Size and Growth Outlook till 2027 with Top Growing Opportunities

Gliders Market Trends Insights 2021: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2026

Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size by Future Growth Rate 2021 – Emerging Trends, New Investments Policy, Development Analysis, Business Challenges, and Regional Outlook by 2026

Thermoplastic Carbon Fiber Resin Market Size and Share Outlook 2021 to 2027 | Key Developments Trends, Growth Factors, Business Status and Regional Analysis

Ethernet SAN Switch Market Growth Developments 2021: Business Strategies of Top Players, Covid-19 Impact on Industry Demand Status, and Sales Revenue Forecast by 2027

Alpha-Adrenoreceptor Antagonists Market Size and Growth Rate 2021 | Global Industry by Manufacturers, COVID-19 Impact on Future Scope, Demand Status, Business Strategy Forecast to 2027

Feed Enzymes Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2021: Future Scope, Research with Prominent Players, Global Industry Revenue, Business Advancements with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2026

OLED Display Panel Market Trends and Size Analysis by Latest Growth Movements, Competitive Landscape, and Regional Statistics, CAGR Status Forecast to 2021-2025

Braille Printers Market Analysis – Growth Opportunities 2021: Latest Insights by Top Manufacturers, New Project Investments Analysis, and Revenue Trends with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2027

Data Storage Media Materials Market Growth | Data 2022-2027 | Emerging Technologies, Trends | Opportunities and Challenges Forecast

Oxyfuel Cutting Machines Market | Segmentation and Future Demand | Major Players with Key Findings | Growth Forecast 2022-2027

Vegetable Milk Market Size and Share by Top Players 2021 | Industry Insights with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2027

Emollient Market – Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Growth with CAGR of 3.65%, Company Overview, and Regional Segments, Share Forecast to 2027

Healthcare Inventory Management Market Share Analysis 2021 – Research by Industrial Applications, Top Companies, Growth Dynamics, Trends and Global Size Forecast by 2027 with Impact of Covid-19

Albumin Analyzer Market Size Overview 2021: Industry Growth-Share Estimates, Consumption Demand Status, Forthcoming Developments and Global Trends Forecast till 2027

Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market Trends 2021 to 2026 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact

Automatic Aluminum Can Crushers Market Size Insights 2021: Report Presents Revenue Share by Manufacturers, Future Scope and Demand Forecast to 2027 – with Impact of Covid-19

LED Dental Lights Market Report by Players, Sales Channel, Global Industry Data, Growth Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2021-2027

Automotive Dual Circuit Cooling System Market Report by Players, Sales Channel, Global Industry Data, Growth Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2021-2027