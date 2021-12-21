Electric Truck Market 2021 Segment to Talk about Upcoming Technologies, Details by Latest Share, Size and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Electric Truck Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Electric Truck market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Electric Truck market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Electric Truck market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Electric Truck market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Electric Truck market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Stringent Emission Regulation and Technological Advancement in Electric Truck Are Fuelling the Market Growth

With the growing environmental concerns, governments and environmental agencies are enacting stringent emission norms and laws, which are expected to increase the manufacturing cost of fuel-efficient diesel engines in the coming years. As a result, the new commercial vehicle diesel engines segment is expected to register a sluggish growth rate during the short-term, thereby, adding a slight increase to the demand from electric commercial vehicles.

Majority of the diesel engines can convert about 40-46% of the fuel energy, while the remaining energy is lost in the environment as heat, through exhaust emissions and cooling systems. With the enactment of the Euro VI emission for heavy-duty engines, the burden on commercial vehicle manufacturers has further increased. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for electric trucks.

The electric trucks are becoming more convincing with new business models such as leasing of trucks and battery packs or fuel cell stacks, along with the availability of incentives and subsidies that provided by the government are driving market change. In North America, though, awareness of hybrid- electric technologies are anticipated to be lower than natural gas powertrains, owing to limitations in efficiency gains and availability of limited recharging points, in turn impeding the adoption rates in the short term until 2020.

In the future, the major suppliers will start to offer alternative powertrains and also full electrical vehicle for minor applications. Latest technology and production experience in the bus market can be transferred readily to trucks, and the increasing demand for electric cars has stimulated investment in battery manufacturing, which, in turn, has resulted in falling battery pack costs. Even with these positive points, the market for electric trucks is expected to increase at a slow pace over the forecast period.

Europe Leading the Electric Truck Market

The electric truck market is being led by the European region. Europe is expected to shift to hybrid or full electric technologies in an active drive towards EU’s 20-20-20 target and to accomplish COP21 promises.

It is expected that Europe and North America will account a significant share in total sales of electric trucks. Moreover, the growing concern for environmental pollution through internal combustion engine vehicles is also expected to play a crucial role in the development of the market size for global electric trucks market.

For instance –

– In the United Kingdom, logistics companies have started plans to deploy more electric commercial vehicle in its fleet size in the coming years. Since 2016, United Parcel Service (UPS), an American multinational package delivery and supply chain management company, and ARRIVAL, a UK-based technology firm, have been developing prototypes of different sizes, and the first vehicles were expected to be deployed on the road before the end of 2018.

– In May 2018, these companies announced to develop a state-of-the-art pilot fleet of 35 electric delivery vehicles (EVs) to be trialed in London and Paris.

– In March 2019, Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. (Yamato Transport) announced that it has jointly developed a compact commercial electric track for home delivery with StreetScooter GmbH (Aachen, Germany), a Post DHL Group company, and signed a purchase agreement on March 27th, 2019.

– Yamato Transport plants to introduce 500 electric trucks in FY 2019, and start using them from autumn successively in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa.

The demand for an electric truck in North America is also increasing, with major truck manufacturers expanding their business in the region. For instance; in 2018, Volvo Trucks announced that they will introduce all-electric truck demonstrators in California in 2019, and commercialize them in the North American region by 2020. The trucks will deploy eight multi-configuration battery Class 8 electric demonstration units (GVW +15 tons). This initiative of the company is anticipated to reduce approximately 3.57 tons of air pollution and 3,020 tons of greenhouse gases annually.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Electric Truck market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Electric Truck market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Electric Truck market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Electric Truck Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Electric Type

5.1.1 Plug-in Hybrid

5.1.2 Battery Electric

5.2 By Application Type

5.2.1 Logistics

5.2.2 Municipal

5.2.3 Others

5.3 By Truck Type

5.3.1 Light-duty Truck

5.3.2 Medium-duty Truck

5.3.3 Heavy-duty Truck

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Spain

5.4.2.5 Russia

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 South America

5.4.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share**

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Dongfeng Motor Corporation

6.3.2 Hino Motors

6.3.3 Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso)

6.3.4 PACCAR Inc.

6.3.5 Isuzu

6.3.6 Navistar International Corporation

6.3.7 Renault Trucks

6.3.8 BYD Auto Co. Ltd

6.3.9 Smith Electric Vehicles

6.3.10 Zenith Motors

6.3.11 Alke

6.3.12 Tesla Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

