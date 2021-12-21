Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market 2021 Share and Size Analysis Forecast till 2024 | with Respect to Competitors, Covered Regions and Technology Tends

“Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Electric Vehicle Charging Station market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Electric Vehicle Charging Station market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicle market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years.

– The electric vehicle market has been witnessing healthy growth in the recent years, with about 1.9 million units of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in use in 2017, compared to 109 thousand units of BEVs in 2012.

– This spike in sales has been the result of an increase in regulatory norms, by various organizations and governments, to control emission levels and to propagate zero-emission vehicles.

As a result of the aforementioned reasons, automakers have been continually working and focusing to increase their expenditure on R&D of electric vehicles, which, in turn, is aiding the OEMs to market electric vehicles as the future.

– This strategy had a strong impact on people, as there was a considerable change in the purchase pattern from conventional IC engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

– The change has not decreased the sales of IC engine vehicles, rather created a promising market for electric vehicles in the present, as well as in the forecast period.

Governments across the world are pushing the EV envelope to reduce the rising pollution from fuel-powered vehicles.

– For instance, France and the United Kingdom have given automakers a deadline to go fully electric by 2040.

– China, which sold half a million EVs in 2016, has set out its own roadmap to completely make its transportation electric by 2030.

– Last year, Germany, home to major automakers, such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes, decided to ban IC engines by 2030.

Thus, the rising trend of electrification of vehicles is expected to propel the demand for electric vehicle charging stations.

China is leading the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

Geographically, China is leading the electric vehicle charging station market, followed by Europe. China is the largest market for electric cars and buses across the world, registering more than 1.3 million vehicles in 2018. The new energy vehicle (NEV) share in all light vehicles sold was 7.9%

With the rise in EV sales and demand in the country, the demand for fast charging stations has been increased to support the rising EVs in the country. The idea of implementing DC fast charging infrastructure in the country started in 2013, by partnering with ABB.

With the rapid increase in electric vehicles sales, the demand for DC fast chargers in the country has grown at a steady pace, contributing more than 50% of the overall publicly available fast chargers in 2017, with nearly 82,000 units. The charging stations on the country’s highways are operated by the State Grid Corporation of China. The demand to supply ratio of electric vehicle fast-charging stations in China is high. As the electric vehicle sales are expected to touch the 5 million mark by 2021, the country’s state cabinet has issued a directive focusing on the construction of nearly 4.8 million EV charging stations by 2020. As of 2018, approximately 167,000 EV charging stations are actively sufficing the demand for charging.

Europe is the second largest market for electric vehicles and the demand for green vehicles is rapidly increasing in the region. Factors, such as strong growth in the Netherlands (owing to comprehensive general taxation plans in which taxes for motor vehicles progressively depends on the CO2 emissions) and change in incentive and subsidies, aided in the rise in sales of EVs.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Key Developments: Electric Vehicle Charging Station market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

Market Features: Electric Vehicle Charging Station market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Logical Tools: Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type of Charger

5.1.1 AC Charging Station

5.1.2 DC Charging Station

5.2 Application Type

5.2.1 Public

5.2.2 Private

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 NORDIC Countries

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Key Players Analysis

6.2 COMPANY PROFILES

6.2.1 ABB

6.2.2 ChargePoint Inc.

6.2.3 Schneider Electric SE

6.2.4 Siemens AG

6.2.5 Tesla Motors Inc.

6.2.6 AeroVironment Inc.

6.2.7 Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

6.2.8 SemaConnect Inc.

6.2.9 The Newmotion BV

6.2.10 Efacec

6.2.11 EVgo

6.2.12 Alfen

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 Disclaimer

