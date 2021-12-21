Future Outlook of Electrical Enclosures Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

“Electrical Enclosures Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Electrical Enclosures market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Electrical Enclosures market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Electrical Enclosures market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Electrical Enclosures market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Electrical Enclosures market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Energy and Power End-User Industry to Hold a Significant Share

– Environmental issues related to fossil fuels and nuclear energy are prompting a rise in alternative energy sources, such as solar and wind energy. Solar and wind energy are considered as safe, pollution-free renewable energy. Countries around the world are embracing this technology.

– Power generated from solar and wind sources use sensitive electrical components and batteries that if exposed to the elements cause system failure. Therefore, the energy generation sector is significantly using electrical enclosures for safety purposes.

– Wind and solar energy equipment require capabilities that include seismic protection, EMC shielding, electronics cooling, security, resistance to corrosion, and integration of power conversion and multi-component systems, which is achieved by the use of electrical enclosures.

– As the electrical enclosures are deployed in protecting the electrical and electronic components and systems of solar, wind, and electrical power plants, government regulations are also supporting the adoption of renewable energy sources, in turn, boosting the demand for electrical enclosures.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The growing industrial automation and smart home integration are expected to drive the electrical enclosures market significantly in this region, particularly due to the United States being an early adopter of industrial automation.

– About 63% of this electricity generation was from fossil fuels, a decline by 2% from 65% in 2018. About 20% of the energy from fossil fuels was from nuclear energy and about 17% was from renewable energy sources. The US Energy Information Administration estimates that an additional 30 billion kWh of electricity generation was from small-scale solar photovoltaic systems in 2018. The regulating bodies in the region have been the prime players in stimulating the electrical enclosures demand.

– There is a significant penetration of smart homes in North America owing to the growing security concerns and awareness in energy conservation. The technological advancements in smart devices and the adoption of those devices into many households are expected to act as opportunities for the electrical enclosures market, owing to the consumer behavior of having a clean environment.

– The increasing establishments of such plants and the stringent rules associated with them are expected to drive the electronic enclosures market exponentially in the North American region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Electrical Enclosures market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Electrical Enclosures market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Electrical Enclosures market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Electrical Enclosures Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Growing Power Infrastructure Developments

5.2.2 Rising Adoption of Industrial Automation

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Quality and Safety Concerns

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Material

6.1.1 Metallic

6.1.2 Non-metallic

6.2 By End-user Industry

6.2.1 Energy and Power

6.2.2 Industrial (Automotive and Manufacturing)

6.2.3 Process Industries

6.2.4 Other End-user Industries (Transportation, Infrastructure, and Telecommunication)

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Schneider Electric SE

7.1.2 Legrand SA

7.1.3 Hubbell Inc.

7.1.4 Emerson Electric Co.

7.1.5 ABB Ltd

7.1.6 Eaton Corporation

7.1.7 Eldon Holding AB

7.1.8 AZZ Inc.

7.1.9 Austin Electrical Enclosures

7.1.10 Siemens AG

7.1.11 Pentair PLC

7.1.12 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg.

7.1.13 Adalet (Scott Fetzer Company)

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

