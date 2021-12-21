Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Electromagnetic Flowmeter market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Electromagnetic Flowmeter market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Electromagnetic Flowmeter market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Electromagnetic Flowmeter market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Water and Wastewater Industry to Witness the Highest Growth

– The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has accelerated investment in the nation’s ageing water infrastructure. The EPA has issued seven WIFIA loans to help finance over USD 4 billion, in water infrastructure projects.

– According to UN-WATER, due to population growth, accelerated urbanization, and economic development, the quantity of wastewater generated and its overall pollution load are increasing globally. The availability of safe and sufficient water supplies is inextricably linked to how wastewater is managed.

– Electromagnetic flowmeters are used to measure treated and untreated sewage, processed water, water, and chemicals. Their power usage is relatively low, with electrical power requirements as low as 15 watts for some models. Therefore, with increasing investments in water infrastructure, electromagnetic flowmeters are also expected to witness a rise in adoption.

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Market

– The water and wastewater management industry is dominating in many countries in the Asia-Pacific region. According to WHO, reducing wastewater generation and implementing on-site sewage and wastewater technology are two strategies that can improve wastewater management.

– Singapore’s Tuas Desalination Plant (TDP), the first desalination plant that is owned and operated by PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, has won international recognition in 2019 for its use of ecologically sustainable technologies in the treatment process.

– In February 2019, SUEZ NWS formed a 49/51 joint venture (JV) with Zhuhai Huigang Urban Resources Development Co. Ltd, to invest in, build, and operate a WWTP with a daily capacity of 25,000 ton, to treat the industrial wastewater generated by the industrial companies in the petrochemical park of the Zhuhai Gaolan Port Economic Zone.

– Furthermore, the Water Environment Partnership in Asia (WEPA) also aims to contribute to improving the water environment, by offering information and knowledge necessary for the enhancement of water environment governance. These factors have significantly contributed to the market growth in the region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Electromagnetic Flowmeter market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Electromagnetic Flowmeter market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Water Shortage and the Growing Population are Driving Market Sales

4.3.2 Technological Innovations in Irrigation are Propelling Market Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 The Inability to Measure Non-conductive Fluids is Discouraging the Market Expansion

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Magnetic Coils

5.1.2 Transmitters

5.1.3 Sensing Electrodes

5.1.4 Non-magnetic Flow Tubes

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 In-line Magnetic Flowmeters

5.2.2 Low Flow Magnetic Flowmeters

5.2.3 Insertion Magnetic Flowmeters

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Water and Wastewater

5.3.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

5.3.3 Power Generation

5.3.4 Metals and Mining

5.3.5 Oil and Gas

5.3.6 Food and Beverages

5.3.7 Pulp and Paper

5.3.8 Pharmaceuticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Ltd

6.1.2 Azbil Corporation

6.1.3 Endress+Hausar AG

6.1.4 Emerson Electric Corporation

6.1.5 General Electric

6.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.7 KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

6.1.8 OMEGA Engineering, Inc.

6.1.9 Siemens AG

6.1.10 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

