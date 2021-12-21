Electronic Discovery Market 2021 Segment to Talk about Upcoming Technologies, Details by Latest Share, Size and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Electronic Discovery Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Electronic Discovery market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Electronic Discovery market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Electronic Discovery market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Electronic Discovery market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Electronic Discovery market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

The Rising Adoption of e-Discovery Services by Government Sector

Government departments across the world have recognized the value of electronic records for various investigations. Various institutions, such as The Civil Division of the United States Department of Justice, have been insisting on the impotence of such electronic records.

Governments have various regulations to be checked, when it comes to the establishment of new companies, etc. The recent case of “Paradise papers” emphasizes the need for e-discovery in governmental institutes for finding various felonies committed, such as money laundering, tax frauds, etc.

Cases in the past faced by the US government, such as accusations against 19 defendants participating in a criminal conspiracy, has been side-tracked. This has been done by providing about 200 TB of data, out of which only 8 TB of data was relevant to the case. Even the 8TB data was not in a relevant format to search. Such cases indicate the importance of e-discovery for governments.

Federal legal professionals are yet to use e-discovery extensively. It has been estimated that only 38% of them can show accurate, trustworthy information. Government professionals have less confidence in e-discovery software. But, with the growing electronically stored information (ESI), this is bound to change.

North America Expected to Remain the Largest Market for Electronic Discovery Solutions

North America is the largest market for electronic discovery solutions in the world. Out of all the 50 states in the country, 49 states have already enacted e-discovery rules. Hawaii, being the youngest of all the states, has not yet appeared on the list and is making its efforts to establish e-discovery rules. California has most recently regulated e-discovery laws in the country. In 2009, after the California Code of Civil Procedure was amended by the Electronic Discovery Act to address the discovery of electronically stored information, further amendments have taken places even in 2012 that became effective in 2013.

This makes the State of California have the most updated laws on e-discovery. E-discovery solutions are put to work when situations like lawsuits, internal investigation, mergers & acquisitions, and data breach events occur. In the case of the United States, lawsuits and data breach incidents prove to be the trigger in most of the cases.

According to the data from the Administrative Office of the US Courts, 2017, the US courts of appeals filings rose 10% from 2016. The bankruptcy appellate panels reported that filings rose 1% while the filings for the Federal Circuit rose 11%. In the US district courts, filings of civil cases also rose by 6% in 2017 from 2016. This scenario, with highly penetrated electronic discovery laws in the country, is enabling the use of e-discovery solutions to mine the required data and present it to the court.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Key Developments: Electronic Discovery market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

Market Features: Electronic Discovery market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Logical Tools: Global Electronic Discovery market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools.

Detailed TOC of Electronic Discovery Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Assumptions

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase in Lawsuits

4.3.2 Digitization of Information

4.3.3 Need for Securing Information

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Language Translation

4.4.2 Higher Costs of E-discovery Solutions

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Professional Service

5.1.2 Managed Service

5.2 By Software

5.3 By Deployment

5.3.1 SaaS

5.3.2 On-premise

5.3.3 Hosted

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Government (Federal Agencies)

5.4.2 Energy & Utility

5.4.3 IT and Telecommunication

5.4.4 Transportation & Logistics

5.4.5 Healthcare

5.4.6 Media & Entertainment

5.4.7 BFSI

5.4.8 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Russia

5.5.2.5 Italy

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Australia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Mexico

5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 UAE

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 Israel

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Relativity ODA LLC

6.1.3 AccessData Group Inc.

6.1.4 ZyLAB, Inc.

6.1.5 Xerox Corporation

6.1.6 Logikcull.com

6.1.7 Guidance Software Inc.

6.1.8 Micro Focus International plc

6.1.9 Exterro Inc.

6.1.10 Driven Inc

6.1.11 Nuix Pty Ltd

6.1.12 Veritas Technology LLC

6.1.13 CloudNine

6.1.14 Kroll Ontrack LLC

6.1.15 FTI Consulting Inc

6.1.16 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.17 Catalyst Repository Systems Inc.

6.1.18 Everlaw Inc

6.1.19 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

