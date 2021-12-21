Emergency Location Transmitter Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“Emergency Location Transmitter Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Emergency Location Transmitter market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Emergency Location Transmitter market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Emergency Location Transmitter market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Emergency Location Transmitter market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Emergency Location Transmitter market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Military Segment to Witness High Growth

– Military segment across the world is one of the largest sectors to adopt emergency location Transmitters. ELT and Search and Rescue Lights are being carried by elite military forces around the world to find the exact geographical location of the personnel while on a rescue mission.

– PLB (personal locator beacon) is also carried by the military personnel to send their GPS locations while in danger or in emergency situations.

– Moreover, countries around the world are spending more and more money on military advancements and safety. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, in 2018, the North American region spend the highest in the military segment i.e. USD 670 billion, the European and Asian region spent around USD 364 billion, USD 507 billion respectively.

– Thus, with the increasing expenditure in the military segment and with the government focusing more on the safety of its personnel, the spending on emergency location transmitters is bound to increase which drives the market.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The North American region is the leading region in the emergency location transmitter market, due to the high adoption of location transmitters by various end-user verticals, such as military, aviation, marine among others.

– In the North American region, the US was the highest contributor to the market. Primarily due to the 1972 Alaska plane crash, because after that a mandate was passed by the U.S. government to install emergency locator transmitters in all the registered civil aircraft.

– Also, In 2008, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) imposed a new rule to install at least one emergency location transmitter in all private and commercial airplanes operating internationally.

– Therefore, due to the increasing demand for emergency location transmitters in this region, it is highly likely to drive the growth of the market.

Key Developments: Emergency Location Transmitter market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

Market Features: Emergency Location Transmitter market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Logical Tools: Global Emergency Location Transmitter market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Emergency Location Transmitter Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Aviation/Maritime Disasters

5.2.2 Ease/Quickness of Locating the Source of Distress Signal

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Government Regulations and Policies on the Standards to be Maintained on the Devices

5.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT)

6.1.2 Personal Locator Beacon (PLB)

6.1.3 Emergency Position Indication Radio Beacon (EPIRB)

6.2 By End-user Vertical

6.2.1 Aviation

6.2.2 Marine

6.2.3 Military

6.2.4 Government

6.2.5 Other End-user Verticals

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 ACR Electronics, Inc.

7.1.2 AVI Survival Products

7.1.3 Emergency Beacon Corp

7.1.4 McMurdo

7.1.5 DSS Aviation

7.1.6 HR Smith

7.1.7 Musson Marine

7.1.8 ACK Technologies Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

