Emergency Shutdown Systems Marke Market 2021 Segment to Talk about Upcoming Technologies, Details by Latest Share, Size and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Global Emergency Shutdown Systems Marke market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Oil and Gas has the Largest Growth During the Forecast period

– Oil and gas is the largest sector for emergency shutdown systems globally. Recovering oil and gas prices and increasing upstream activity are expected to increase the demand for emergency shutdown systems, especially from offshore establishments. Demand for the ESD systems from upstream, midstream, and downstream (oil refineries) activities are taken into account under this segment.

– Regulations like the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) which enforces safety and environmental protection regulations for offshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States are prevalent across other regions like Europe as well (Europe 4 and 5 standards).To minimize the risk of a major incident, pressure and temperature of the line are closely monitored and that is where the ESD system comes into play.

– With new refinery projects anticipated across regions like India, which is expected to commission the largest green refinery in the world, the demand for the ESD systems is expected to increase over the forecast period. New upcoming oil and gas refinery projects to be commissioned between the timeframe of 2017-2023 across Norway, Denmark, Uzbekistan, Kuwait among others can be potential customers for the ESD systems.

Europe Accounts for a Significant Share in the Market

– Europe is one of the largest markets for emergency shutdown systems (ESD) in the world. A considerable activity in the downstream oil and gas sector and high industrial activity in the region is one of the most prominent drivers for ESD systems market in Europe.

– Europe is one of the most advanced and one of the largest crude oil refiners in the world. As of 2017, the region is responsible for 15% of the global oil refining capacity. The low crude oil situation in the recent past has significantly increased the demand for the expansion of existing refineries and the inception of new projects.

– Also, there has been a considerable exploration activity in countries like the United Kingdom that have led to key discoveries such as Glendronach (by Total). It is estimated that Glendronach is the fifth largest conventional natural gas reserve discovery on the UK Continental Shelf, in the millennium.

Detailed TOC of Emergency Shutdown Systems Marke Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Governments Stringent Regulatory Policies for Industrial Safety

4.3.2 Growing Large-scale Production Projects due to Expansion of Oil and Gas Industry

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial and Maintenance Costs

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Control Method

5.1.1 Electrical

5.1.2 Fiber Optic

5.1.3 Pneumatic

5.1.4 Hydraulic

5.1.5 Other Control Methods

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Oil and Gas

5.2.2 Refining

5.2.3 Power Generation

5.2.4 Metal and Mining

5.2.5 Paper and Pulp

5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Limited

6.1.2 Emerson Electric Company

6.1.3 General Electric Co.

6.1.4 Hima Paul Hildebrandt GmbH

6.1.5 Honeywell International Inc,

6.1.6 Omron Corporation

6.1.7 Proserv Ingenious Simplicity

6.1.8 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

6.1.9 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.10 Siemens AG

6.1.11 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6.1.12 Wartsila Oyj Abp

6.1.13 Doedijns Group

6.1.14 Safoco Inc.

6.1.15 Winn-Marion Companies

6.1.16 National Oilwell Varco Inc.

6.1.17 Ruelco Inc.

6.1.18 BWB Controls Inc.

6.1.19 Bifold Group Ltd

6.1.20 Versa Products Company Inc.

6.1.21 Halliburton Company

7 INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

