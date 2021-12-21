Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market 2021 Share and Size Analysis Forecast till 2024 | with Respect to Competitors, Covered Regions and Technology Tends

“Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Wearable Devices to Drive the EDR Market

– Growing adoption of wearable devices, which includes smartwatches, fitness bands, smart glasses, and smart textiles, will enable the growth of the EDR market.

– According to the Consumer Technology Association, the sales of smart wearables in the U.S reached 49.3 million units in 2018 and earned USD 6.4 billion.

– High investments in the industry and large industry collaborations are resulting in innovations in wearable technology.

– These wearable devices are equipped with biological sensors to monitor heartbeat and temperature, along with other components, such as microphones and cameras to capture human emotions, such as gestures, body postures, tone of voice, and facial expressions.

– Wearable devices continuously collect data from these sources and analyze the data to monitor the health and other aspects of the user. Thus, the growing number of wearable devices is expected to drive the growth of the market over the coming years.

– According to Cisco, the connected wearable device was 325 million in 2016 and expected to reach 1105 million in 2022. This is due to the growing awareness among the people regarding smart devices and technology like IoT that are boosting the market.

North America to Dominate the EDR Market

– North America has the largest share in the market. High investments and growing support from several end-user verticals to provide better services and security are driving the growth of the market in this region.

– The governments in this region are hosting several R&D activities in the field of EDR. The Feature Extraction and 3D modeling techniques are being used in the North America region and the bio-sensors technology is expected to attain a better growth rate by 2022.

– High investment and growing support from several end-user verticals to provide better services and security are driving the growth of the market in this region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Internet of Things (IoT) Applications

4.3.2 Need for Advanced Marketing Tools

4.3.3 Growing Adoption of Wearable Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Privacy Concerns Relating to the Deployment of this Technology

4.4.2 Need for Specialized Hardware

4.5 Technology Snapshot

4.5.1 Machine Learning

4.5.2 Pattern Recognition

4.5.3 Bio Sensors Technology

4.5.4 3D Modelling

4.5.5 Natural Language Processing

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Software & Services

5.1.1 Software

5.1.1.1 Facial Recognition

5.1.1.2 Speech & Voice Recognition

5.1.1.3 Bio Sensing

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Government

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Retail

5.2.4 Entertainment

5.2.5 Transportation

5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Affectiva Inc.

6.1.2 Emotient Inc. (Apple Inc.)

6.1.3 Tobii AB

6.1.4 Noldus

6.1.5 Sight Corp.

6.1.6 Realeyes OU

6.1.7 Kairos

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

