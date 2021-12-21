Future Outlook of Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

“Endpoint Detection and Response Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Endpoint Detection and Response market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Endpoint Detection and Response market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Endpoint Detection and Response market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Endpoint Detection and Response market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245156

Market Overview:

Global Endpoint Detection and Response market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245156

Key Market Trends:

Data Breaches in Healthcare Industry to Drive the Need for EDR Solutions

– In 2018, the healthcare industry continued to be plagued by data breaches involving sensitive patient information, according to 2019 Breach Barometer Annual Report by Protenus.

– The largest breach reported in 2018 was the result of hacking of a business associate. It involved a North Carolina-based health system vendor that had its patient information accessed by an unauthorized party. Hackers gained access to patient information over the course of a week, affecting 2.65M patient records.

– For 2019, the largest data breach incident was reported by Navicent Health in March. It was a phishing attack in which the records of 278,016 patients were potentially accessed and copied by the attackers. A similarly sized data breach was reported by ZOLL Services, which impacted 277,319 individuals.

– As per HIPAA’s Data Breach Report, healthcare data breaches continued to be reported at a rate of one a day in March 2019,

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– According to IBEF, India’s IT & ITeS industry grew to USD 181 billion in 2018-2019. According to data released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the computer software and hardware sector in India attracted cumulative Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows worth USD 35.82 billion between April 2000 to December 2018. This calls for an increased demand for endpoint detection and response tools as the manufacture of hardware is set to increase.

– Moreover, growing technological innovations in China and Japan results in the growth of EDR market. According to Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), Computers and IT, terminal production in February 2019 was worth 95,371 million yen as compared to 85,564 million yen in January 2019.

– According to GSMA, the fastest growth of IoT connections is in Asia-Pacific from 2.8 billion in 2017 to 8.1 billion in 2025. Owing to all these factors, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Endpoint Detection and Response market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Endpoint Detection and Response market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Endpoint Detection and Response market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245156

Detailed TOC of Endpoint Detection and Response Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Expansion of Enterprise Mobility

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Higher Innovation Costs

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Type

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.3 By Solution Type

5.3.1 Workstations

5.3.2 Mobile Devices

5.3.3 Servers

5.3.4 Point of Sale Terminals

5.4 By Organization Size

5.4.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.4.2 Large Enterprises

5.5 By End-user Industry

5.5.1 BFSI

5.5.2 IT & Telecom

5.5.3 Manufacturing

5.5.4 Healthcare

5.5.5 Retail

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 Japan

5.6.3.3 India

5.6.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Carbon Black Inc.

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Crowdstrike Inc.

6.1.4 Symantec Corporation

6.1.5 Cybereason Inc.

6.1.6 Deep Instinct Ltd.

6.1.7 Digital Guardian

6.1.8 FireEye Inc.

6.1.9 OpenText Corporation

6.1.10 McAfee Inc.

6.1.11 EMC Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:-

Cyclopentyl Isocyanate Market 2022-2027 | Leading Players, Revenue Expectations | CAGR Status, Industry Size and Share Analysis

IGBT States Static Synchronous Compensator Market 2022-2027 | Leading Players, Revenue Expectations | CAGR Status, Industry Size and Share Analysis

Sheet Music Stands Market (2022-2025): Industry Share & Size Analysis, Production and Consumption by Top Countries, Global Segmentation with Key Company Profiles

Automobile Care Products Market Size and Share Outlook 2021 to 2027 | Key Developments Trends, Growth Factors, Business Status and Regional Analysis

Online Property Management Software Market Trends Insights 2021: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2026

Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Size by Regions 2021 | Global Industry Overview by Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Future Plans, Sales Revenue and Trends Forecast till 2026

Online Employee Scheduling Software Market Size-Share 2021: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2026

Roof Tent Market Analysis 2021: Business Growth Insights with Total Revenue, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2026

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size – Modest Growth Rate Analysis 2021: Business Plans, Company Overview with Regional Status, Forthcoming Developments and Global Share Forecast 2024

Fintech Technologies Market Size and Share Insights 2021 – Industry Key Players with Growth Status, Revenue Expectations, and Regional Analysis Forecast to 2025

Specialty Glass Coating Market – Latest Trends | Forecast Analysis 2022-2026 | Growth Insights by Industry Size, Share, and Regional Segments

Bag On Valves Market | Segmentation and Future Demand | Major Players with Key Findings | Growth Forecast 2022-2027

Tractor Market Size and Growth Analysis 2021 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2027

Veno-Venous ECMO System Market Share -Future Growth Rate 2021 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size Trends, Development Plans till 2027

Twin Lobe Blowers Market Size, Trends 2021 – Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2027

Eyelash Growth Fluid Market Share 2021- Global Size, Regions with Top Countries Data, Business Development Plans, Analysis and Growth Forecast by 2027

Health Pot Market Size Forecast Report 2021 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2027

Aluminum Foil Food Containers Market Size, SWOT Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2021 – Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Future Growth Prospects and Research Forecast to 2026

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market Size and Share Insights 2021 – Industry Key Players with Growth Status, Revenue Expectations, and Regional Analysis Forecast to 2025

Thick Film Resistor Networks Market Analysis – Growth Opportunities 2021: Latest Insights by Top Manufacturers, New Project Investments Analysis, and Revenue Trends with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2027

Womens Cosmetics Market Growth Insights 2022: Demand Status by Top Companies, SWOT Analysis, Business Strategies, Global Trends and Size by 2025

Cooling Towers for Mines Market Growth | Data 2022-2027 | Emerging Technologies, Trends | Opportunities and Challenges Forecast

Shrink Tunnels Market Size, Trends 2021 – Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2027

Arterial Stents Market 2021- Growing at CAGR of 7.67% with Regional Revenue, Market dynamics, Opportunities by Top Players, and Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Size till 2027

Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Size 2021 | Growth Trends and Research by Top Countries Data with Covid-19 Impact, Revenue Expectations, and Upcoming Trends Forecast to 2027

Optical Wafer Inspection System Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2027: Trends and Key Company Profiles by Regional Segments, Recent Business Developments Analysis with Covid-19 Impact

Exterior Industrial Doors Market Growth Factors and Trends Analysis 2021 – Leading Players, Business Strategies, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share Forecast till 2026

Ad Tech Market 2021-Global Size Analysis by Regional Growth Status, Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast 2025

Acousto-Optic Modulators Market Size, SWOT Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2021 – Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Future Growth Prospects and Research Forecast to 2026

Nafamostat Mesylate Market Report by Players, Sales Channel, Global Industry Data, Growth Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2021-2027