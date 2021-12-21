Endpoint Security Market 2021 | Covers Current Market Scenario, Dynamics with Drivers, Restraints, and Upcoming Opportunities 2024

“Endpoint Security Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Endpoint Security market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Endpoint Security market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Endpoint Security market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Endpoint Security market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Endpoint Security market competition by top manufacturers

Key Market Trends:

BFSI is Expected to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period

– The BFSI sector offers high potential for the market, as it is continuously experiencing the regional, terrorism, physical risks, criminal networks, and modern threats. The rising regulation in the finance sector is further contributing to the industry growth.

– As banks and financial services innovate and introduce new ranges of services and delivery channels, like online banking and mobile apps, the increment of data breaches arises and this lead to the momentum in advancement in cybersecurity and physical security. Due to the latest innovation in analytics, ethical hacking, and biometrics, companies are fueling for robust cybersecurity programs, supported by levels of governance, risk, and compliance.

– To take full advantage of the endpoint security, enterprises need to come up with more efficient and comprehensive enterprise management solutions, like LAN. McAfee is working to drive security integration, simplification, and streamlined management for financial services firms of all sizes, by leveraging new cloud security, machine learning, and user behavior monitoring technologies.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– North America is the major hub for all the major enterprises in the world. The expansion of the retail sector and the growth of IoT are driving the demand for smart devices and mobiles in the region.

– Moreover, due to the rising penetration of smartphones and the increasing number of online transactions, the demand for mobile device security software is expected to rise.

– Therefore, cyberattacks in North America, especially in the United States, are rising rapidly and have reached an all-time high, owing to the increasing number of connected devices in the region. In this region, due to the huge adoption of digital platforms and the growing trend of workforce mobility, data breaches are gaining more attention.

– With this rise in smart mobile devices, endpoint security becomes prominent for the organizations in the region.

Key Developments: Endpoint Security market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

Market Features: Endpoint Security market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Logical Tools: Global Endpoint Security market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools.

Detailed TOC of Endpoint Security Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growth in Smart Devices

4.3.2 Increasing Number of Data Breaches

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness about Cyberattacks

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End User

5.1.1 Consumer

5.1.2 Business

5.1.2.1 BFSI

5.1.2.2 Government

5.1.2.3 Manufacturing

5.1.2.4 Healthcare

5.1.2.5 Energy and Power

5.1.2.6 Retail

5.1.2.7 Other Businesses

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Carbon Black Inc.

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Cylance Inc.

6.1.4 McAfee LLC

6.1.5 CrowdStrike Inc.

6.1.6 Trend Micro Inc.

6.1.7 Symantec Corporation

6.1.8 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

6.1.9 RSA Security LLC

6.1.10 FireEye Inc.

6.1.11 SentinelOne Inc.

6.1.12 Sophos Group PLC

6.1.13 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.14 Kaspersky Lab Inc.

6.1.15 Panda Security SL

6.1.16 ESET LLC

6.1.17 Fortinet Inc.

6.1.18 Avast Software SRO

6.1.19 Bitdefender LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

