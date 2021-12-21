Lithium Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“Lithium Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Lithium market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Lithium market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Lithium market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Lithium market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Lithium market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Emerging Market of Electric Vehicles

– Electric vehicles have been increasingly used in most developed economies, and are fast replacing traditional vehicles. Lithium batteries can be categorized into two segments, namely, disposable and rechargeable. Disposable lithium batteries use lithium in the metallic form, as an anode, and these batteries have a long life (high charge density) compared to other standard batteries.

– Lithium is used in high-energy density, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which power the batteries in full-electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles (EVs, PEV, and HEVs), respectively. Due to the growth in EV technology, as well as concerns over increased CO2 pollution from combustion engines and rising fuel costs, lithium has been put into widespread use in EV batteries.

– The major regions in which the production of electric vehicles is prominent include the European countries, such as Norway, Iceland, Sweden, and Belgium, among others. It is estimated that Norway accounted for almost one-third of the total market share in 2018. This is expected to see a sharp surge in the coming years, due to the environment viable nature of electric vehicles, over other petrol/diesel-based cars in the automotive sector.

– Lithium-ion battery used in electric vehicles has a rechargeable nature and commendable lifetime. Moreover, EVs can also use rapid charging points that can top up the batteries to 80% capacity in around 30 minutes. All the aforementioned factors have helped electric vehicles gain popularity.

– Some of the major manufacturers of EV battery are Tesla, Nissan, General Motors, Volkswagen, and BMW, among others.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

In 2018, the Asia-Pacific region was the largest consumer of lithium, globally, with majority of the consumption coming from China. China has salt lakes in Qinghai province, spodumene resources mainly in Xinjiang and Sichuan province, and lepidolite in Jiangxi province. The Indian lithium industry is expected to witness significant growth in the region, during forecast period, after China. Rise in technological developments and increasing need for cleaner energy sources have brought li-ion batteries on the forefront across various industries, as well as end-use sectors. Japan is one of the prominent regions for the lithium battery market, along with China and Korea, occupying a 96% market share in terms of battery capacity shipments. Lithium carbonate consumption decreased, owing to slower than anticipated growth of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, and the continued transfer of lithium-ion battery manufacturing plants from Japan to China. Japan’s lithium metal consumption decreased, owing to the relocation of primary battery manufacturing plants from Japan to Indonesia. Emerging economies are expected to increase the consumption of lithium in various end-use products. Owing to the increasing population, increase in regional acceptance of solar thermal and solar electric technologies (renewable heat) in emerging countries, such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Laos, etc., are expected to increase the consumption of lithium in energy storage, in the coming years.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Lithium market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Lithium market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Lithium market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Lithium Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Accelerating Demand for Electric Vehicles

4.1.2 Increasing Usage and Demand by Portable Consumer Electronics (Batteries)

4.1.3 Rising Demand from the Glass-making Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Demand Supply Gap in the Lithium Market

4.2.2 Floundering Lithium Producing Start-ups

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Metal

5.1.2 Compound

5.1.2.1 Carbonate

5.1.2.2 Chloride

5.1.2.3 Hydroxide

5.1.3 Alloy

5.2 Traditional Application

5.2.1 Battery

5.2.2 Lubricant

5.2.3 Aluminum Smelting & Alloy

5.2.4 Air Treatment

5.2.5 Medical

5.2.6 Glass & Ceramics

5.2.7 Metallurgy (Iron & Steel Coatings)

5.2.8 Polymer

5.2.9 Other Traditional Applications

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Industrial

5.3.2 Consumer Electronics

5.3.3 Electric Vehicle

5.3.4 Energy Storage

5.3.5 Medical

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.1.6 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Russia

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Nordic Countries

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Chile

5.4.4.4 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.2 Altura Mining Limited

6.4.3 Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

6.4.4 Critical Elements Corporation

6.4.5 FMC Corporation (FMC Lithium)

6.4.6 Galaxy Resources Limited

6.4.7 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Lithium Americas

6.4.9 Nemaska Lithium

6.4.10 Neometals Ltd

6.4.11 Orocobre Limited

6.4.12 Sayona Mining Limited

6.4.13 Sichuan Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc.

6.4.14 SQM

6.4.15 Novo Litio Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Adoption in Smart Grid Electricity

7.2 Aerospace and Defense Sector: Blue Ocean Market

