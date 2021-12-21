Lubricants Market 2021 | Covers Current Market Scenario, Dynamics with Drivers, Restraints, and Upcoming Opportunities 2024

“Lubricants Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Lubricants market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Lubricants market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Lubricants market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Lubricants market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Demand from the Growing Wind Energy Sector

– Gear oils find application in wind turbines, for lubrication of the main gearbox and other gear motor components.

– The lubricant requirements in wind turbine gearboxes are more stringent, compared to other industrial gear oils. This is because of the high temperatures, bearing wear, corrosion and oxidation, and load weights involved during the process of power generation.

– There is a rising demand for synthetic gear oils in wind turbines, due to their enhanced properties, over their mineral-based counterparts, owing to the performance additives used during the formulation of synthetic oils, as per the requirement.

– Power generation from wind energy is growing at a rapid pace, globally, with continuously increasing installed capacities of wind turbines every year.

– The decrease in prices in the offshore industry has been one of the major contributors to the growth of the wind power generation market, by generating investments in the offshore industries in the European, North American, and Asia-Pacific regions.

– According to the Global Wind Energy Council, the cumulative wind power capacity is expected to reach over 790 GW by 2020, with healthy YoY growth rates.

– Despite facing competition from solar power generation, the wind power sector is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for gear oil and overall lubricants in a significant manner.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing automotive production and the increasing need for wind power in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of lubricants is increasing in the region. China is the largest lubricant consumer in the region, and the world, followed by the United States. Apart from automotive and wind power, the chemical manufacturing is another prominent end-user industry in China. Many major companies in the market have their chemical plants in China. These companies have increased their production capacities, which, in turn, may increase the consumption of lubricants. India was the world’s fifth-largest and sixth-largest producer of commercial vehicles and passenger cars, respectively, in 2018, and the automotive sector accounts for the largest share of the lubricant consumption in India. This can be majorly attributed to the diverse aftermarket sales of lubricants in the country. Major OEM manufacturers rely on agreements with different lubricant producers during production ,as well as the aftermarket service. Apart from the existing tie-ups, recent tie-ups made by few manufacturers in the sector are expected to boost the lubricants supplied through this route in India. The aforementioned factors in China and India are contributing to the increasing demand for lubricants consumption in the region, during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Lubricants Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Usage of High-performance Lubricants

4.1.2 Demand from the Growing Wind Energy Sector

4.1.3 Expansion of the Global Cold Chain Market

4.1.4 Stupendous Growth Rates in Sales of Lubricants

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Drain Intervals in the Automotive and Industrial Sectors

4.2.2 Modest Impact of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the Future

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Group

5.1.1 Group I

5.1.2 Group II

5.1.3 Group III

5.1.4 Group IV

5.1.5 Group V

5.2 By Base Stock

5.2.1 Bio-based Lubricant

5.2.2 Mineral Oil Lubricant

5.2.3 Synthetic Lubricant

5.2.4 Semi-synthetic Lubricant

5.3 By Product Type

5.3.1 Engine Oil

5.3.2 Transmission and Hydraulic Fluid

5.3.3 Metalworking Fluid

5.3.4 General Industrial Oil

5.3.5 Gear Oil

5.3.6 Grease

5.3.7 Process Oil

5.3.8 Other Product Types

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Power Generation

5.4.2 Automotive and Other Transport

5.4.3 Heavy Equipment

5.4.4 Food and Beverage

5.4.5 Metallurgy and Metalworking

5.4.6 Chemical Manufacturing

5.4.7 Other End-user Industries [Packaging, Oil and Gas (Drilling Fluids)]

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.2.4 Rest of North America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Russia

5.5.3.6 Turkey

5.5.3.7 Spain

5.5.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Chile

5.5.4.4 Colombia

5.5.4.5 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 Iran

5.5.5.3 Iraq

5.5.5.4 UAE

5.5.5.5 Kuwait

5.5.5.6 Rest of Middle East

5.5.6 Africa

5.5.6.1 Egypt

5.5.6.2 South Africa

5.5.6.3 Nigeria

5.5.6.4 Algeria

5.5.6.5 Morocco

5.5.6.6 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Amsoil Inc.

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Bechem

6.4.4 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

6.4.5 BP PLC

6.4.6 Blaser Swisslube AG

6.4.7 Caltex Australia Group

6.4.8 China National Petroleum Corporation (PetroChina)

6.4.9 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

6.4.10 Chemtura Corporation

6.4.11 Chevron USA Inc.

6.4.12 Eni SpA

6.4.13 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.14 Fuchs

6.4.15 Gazprom Neft PJSC

6.4.16 Gulf Oil Corporation Limited

6.4.17 HPCL

6.4.18 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

6.4.19 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

6.4.20 ITW (ROCOL)

6.4.21 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

6.4.22 Kluber Lubrication

6.4.23 Lukoil Lubricants Company

6.4.24 Motul

6.4.25 Pertamina

6.4.26 Petrobras

6.4.27 Petrofer Chemie HR Fischer GmbH + Co. KG

6.4.28 Petronas Lubricants International

6.4.29 Phillips 66 Lubricants

6.4.30 Repsol

6.4.31 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.32 SK Lubricants

6.4.33 Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd

6.4.34 Total Lubricants

6.4.35 Valvoline LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Industrial Growth in Middle East & Africa

7.2 Growing Prominence for Bio-Lubricants

7.3 Shift of Manufacturing Bases to Asia

