December 21, 2021

Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

Machine to Machine (M2M) Services

Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Marketreport focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

  • The machine to machine (M2M) services market is expected to grow at CAGR of 28.61% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Currently, the world is moving towards Industry 4.0 where analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) drive intelligence, decision-making, and productivity. This in return is creating a huge opportunity for the machine to machine services market.
  • – Following this, the adoption of wired or wireless connectivity across different industries is also fueling the market. In addition, the penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and growing adoption of new connectivity technologies such as 4G/LTE and 5G is further driving the growth of the M2M connections market.
  • – For instance, in October 2018, The Cisco 819 Non-Hardened 4G LTE Integrated Services Routers (ISR) are Software routers which support for 4G LTE wireless WAN and WLAN capabilities. They are deployable and secure and are designed specifically for machine-to-machine (M2M) applications. Markets that benefit from these applications include small business, financial, healthcare, and retail. They deliver features like highly secure data, voice, and video communications to stationary and mobile network nodes across wired and wireless links.
  • – Apart from the connectivity, increasing software application integration for product enhancements and adoption of various technologies in manufacturing products to become cost-effective and meet safety regulations are the factors which are expected to support the growth.
  • – However, on the contrary, the high cost of installation of this technology and its maintenance are some of the challenges faced by the market which is restraining its growth.

    Global Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

  • International Business Machine Corporation
  • Rogers Communications Inc.
  • Cstar Technologies Inc
  • Alcatel
  • Lucent S.A.
  • Comarch Inc
  • Cisco System Inc
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
  • Intel Corporation
  • Google Inc.
  • Gemalto NV ( Now Thales Group)
  • Amdocs Inc
  • EE Ltd
  • Verizon Communications Inc

    Key Market Trends:

    Telecom Industry to Witness Significant Growth Among Other End-user Verticals

    – Cellular-based M2M is added connectivity process among distinct sim-enabled machines, to provide connectivity over multiple wireless networks. Cellular M2M Value Added Services is being incorporated in many enterprises to ensure operational efficiency and to minimize losses associated with operational breaches.
    – The cellular-based (M2M) is expected to grow during the forecast period because of the introduction of government policies which enables a wider deployment of cellular M2M in key sectors such as utilities, smart cities, automotive and healthcare. For instance, the European Commission had initially proposed that legislation for the introduction of the eCall public safety answering point (PSAP) system would be in place by the end of 2015. However, adoption by the EU member states has been slower than projected hence most recently the deadline for implementation of the eCall PSAP system has been postponed by a few years.
    – Further, Cisco predicted that by 2022, global mobile devices will grow from 8.6 billion in 2017 to 12.3 billion by 2022. Such huge growth will in return have a positive impact on the M2M market.

    Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

    – Asia-Pacific region comprises of two largest economies of the world i.e. China and India and these two regions development initiatives are growing year on year. Cisco predicts that the IP traffic in the Asia-Pacific will reach 172.7 Exabytes per month by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 32% which is the highest among other nations of the world. The region will also have13.1 billion networked devices or connections, up from 8.6 billion in 2017. This increase will have a pragmatic impact on M2M services market.
    – Further, government initiatives like smart cities, smart meter and policies enabling a wider deployment of cellular M2M initiative will help the M2M services market to grow.
    – For instance, in February 2018, in India, one of the fastest growing markets for M2M services, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has approved telecom service providers to start issuing 13-digit digit numbers for SIM-based machine-to-machine (M2M) services. This scenario is expected to increase the number of M2M services provided the telecom vendors in the region

    What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

    -Key Developments: Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

    -Market Features: Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

    -Logical Tools: Global Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

    Detailed TOC of Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Rapid Technological Advancements
    4.3.2 Increasing Number of Connected Devices
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Lack of Standardization
    4.4.2 Huge Delivery Cost
    4.5 Opportunities
    4.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things
    4.5.2 Increasing Number of Telecom Networks
    4.6 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.7 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Managed Service
    5.1.2 Professional Service
    5.2 By End User
    5.2.1 Retail
    5.2.2 Banking and Financial Institution
    5.2.3 Telecom and IT Industry
    5.2.4 Healthcare
    5.2.5 Automotive
    5.2.6 Oil and Gas
    5.2.7 Transportation
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 International Business Machine Corporation
    6.1.2 Rogers Communications Inc.
    6.1.3 Cstar Technologies Inc
    6.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
    6.1.5 Comarch Inc
    6.1.6 Cisco System Inc
    6.1.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
    6.1.8 Intel Corporation
    6.1.9 Google Inc.
    6.1.10 Gemalto NV ( Now Thales Group)
    6.1.11 Amdocs Inc
    6.1.12 EE Ltd
    6.1.13 Verizon Communications Inc

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

