December 21, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Maize Seed Market 2021 Share and Size Analysis Forecast till 2024 | with Respect to Competitors, Covered Regions and Technology Tends

Maize Seed

Maize Seed Marketreport focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Maize Seed market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Maize Seed market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Maize Seed market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Maize Seed market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

  • – Maize or corn (Zea Mays) is the third-largest planted crop, after wheat and rice. The crop is mostly used and traded as a feed crop, but it is also an important food crop. Corn is a versatile cereal crop grown in tropical, subtropical, and temperate regions of the world.
  • – The maize/corn seed market is projected to record a robust CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024.
  • – The analysis indicates that new product launches and product development are the most adopted strategies by major players in the indust

    Global Maize Seed market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

  • Advanta Seeds
  • Bayer CropScience AG
  • China National Seed
  • CP Seed
  • DLF Trifoliu
  • DowDuPont Inc.
  • Groupe Limagrain
  • Hefei Fengbao
  • ICI Seeds
  • Nuziveedu Seeds
  • Pacific Seeds
  • Syngenta AG

    Key Market Trends:

    Expansion of Area under Maize

    The global area harvested under corn has grown at a CAGR of 1.5% during the period 2010-2011 to 2018-19. The corn seed sectors, particularly in South America, are promising regions for growth, with overall growing industrial demand for corn. Consumption is expected to be higher, driven mainly by the demand for animal feed. The use for fuel ethanol is projected to rise quite slowly.

    Increasing demand for animal feed is expected to pick up pace in the future, owing to the growing demand, economic growth, rise in income, and increasing demand for livestock and consumer preferences.

    Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

    Asia-Pacific holds a share of 27% in 2018-2019, in terms of global area harvested under corn. In the Asia-Pacific region, corn plays a vital role, especially in animal feed, as well as for food and industrial consumption. For industrial use, corn serves as a feedstock for starches and sugars, which further have wider applications. Government support is further encouraging higher sales of corn seeds in the region, as the governments across the region are supplying the farmers with low-cost and high-quality seeds.

    What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

    -Key Developments: Maize Seed market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

    -Market Features: Maize Seed market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

    -Logical Tools: Global Maize Seed market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

    Detailed TOC of Maize Seed Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Expansion of Area under Maize
    4.3.2 Advancements in Breeding Technologies
    4.3.3 Rising Demand for Corn as Human Food and Starch in the Industrial Sector
    4.3.4 Expanding Demand from the Poultry and Animal Feed Sector
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Rising Concerns over GM Seeds
    4.4.2 Years Involved in Development of New Traits
    4.4.3 Lower Prices Affecting Profitability
    4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Geography
    5.1.1 North America
    5.1.1.1 US
    5.1.1.2 Canada
    5.1.1.3 Mexico
    5.1.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.1.2 Europe
    5.1.2.1 Germany
    5.1.2.2 UK
    5.1.2.3 France
    5.1.2.4 Spain
    5.1.2.5 Italy
    5.1.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.1.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.1.3.1 China
    5.1.3.2 Japan
    5.1.3.3 India
    5.1.3.4 South Korea
    5.1.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.1.4 South America
    5.1.4.1 Brazil
    5.1.4.2 Argentina
    5.1.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.1.5 Africa
    5.1.5.1 Egypt
    5.1.5.2 South Africa
    5.1.5.3 Rest of Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Vendor Market Share
    6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
    6.3 Company Profiles
    6.3.1 Advanta Seeds
    6.3.2 Bayer CropScience AG
    6.3.3 China National Seed
    6.3.4 CP Seed
    6.3.5 DLF Trifoliu
    6.3.6 DowDuPont Inc.
    6.3.7 Groupe Limagrain
    6.3.8 Hefei Fengbao
    6.3.9 ICI Seeds
    6.3.10 Nuziveedu Seeds
    6.3.11 Pacific Seeds
    6.3.12 Syngenta AG

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

