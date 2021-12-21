December 21, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Future Outlook of Man Portable Military Electronics Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

Man Portable Military Electronics

Man Portable Military Electronics Marketreport focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Man Portable Military Electronics market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Man Portable Military Electronics market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Man Portable Military Electronics market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Man Portable Military Electronics market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

  • The man-portable military electronics market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period (2019-2024), to reach a market value of USD 6.13 billion, by 2024.
  • Growing terrorist activities and increasing military spending by nations across the world are enabling the respective armies to procure more man-portable military electronic systems for enhancing their land-based warfare capabilities. These trends are expected to help the market during the forecast period.
  • The emphasis on the modernization of soldiers is growing in various countries. The focus on this is expected to drive in more investments for the man-portable military electronics market in the years to come.
  • Research in powered exoskeleton technologies is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the years to c

    Global Man Portable Military Electronics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

  • Harris Corporation
  • Collins Aerospace
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Safran
  • Thales SA
  • Codan
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Saab AB
  • Exelis
  • Cojot
  • Flir Systems
  • L3 Technologies Inc.

    Key Market Trends:

    ISTAR Segment Projected to Grow at a High Pace

    Currently, the communications segment of the market studied has the highest share out of all the segments. The increased use of man-pack radios by dismounted soldiers is the primary reason for the high share of this segment. However, growth rates are expected to be high in the ISTAR segment. ISTAR includes intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, as well as reconnaissance. ISTAR capabilities help in linking together several battlefield functions, to assist a combat force in deploying their sensors on the battlefield, as well as managing the information the unit gathers. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its high expected CAGR.

    Asia-Pacific expected to Record the Highest Growth

    By region, the North American market is generating the highest revenue at present, in the market studied. However, the growth of the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be higher during the forecast period. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, like India, China, and Japan, are investing significant amounts in modernizing their armed forces. These modernization programs are further being boosted by the increasing defense spending from these countries, which collectively, has a positive impact on the growth of the market.

    What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

    -Key Developments: Man Portable Military Electronics market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

    -Market Features: Man Portable Military Electronics market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

    -Logical Tools: Global Man Portable Military Electronics market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

    Detailed TOC of Man Portable Military Electronics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 Communications
    5.1.2 ISTAR
    5.1.3 Command and Control
    5.1.4 Other Products
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 United States
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.1.3 Mexico
    5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.2.1 United Kingdom
    5.2.2.2 Germany
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 Japan
    5.2.3.3 India
    5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 South America
    5.2.4.1 Brazil
    5.2.4.2 Argentina
    5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
    5.2.5.2 South Africa
    5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia
    5.2.5.4 Iran
    5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Market Share Analysis
    6.2 Company Profiles
    6.2.1 Harris Corporation
    6.2.2 Collins Aerospace
    6.2.3 General Dynamics Corporation
    6.2.4 Safran
    6.2.5 Thales SA
    6.2.6 Codan
    6.2.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.
    6.2.8 Saab AB
    6.2.9 Exelis
    6.2.10 Cojot
    6.2.11 Flir Systems
    6.2.12 L3 Technologies Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

