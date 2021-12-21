Managed Data Center Services Market 2021 | Covers Current Market Scenario, Dynamics with Drivers, Restraints, and Upcoming Opportunities 2024

“Managed Data Center Services Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Managed Data Center Services market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Managed Data Center Services market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Managed Data Center Services market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market.

Market Overview:

Global Managed Data Center Services market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer

Key Market Trends:

Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

– According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally. Moreover, in the US, the Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail and around 87% of the US shoppers began their hunt in digital channels, up from 71% the prior year. This calls for increased use of data centers and managed services.

– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers’ transaction history to be recorded so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the need for robust data centers has become mandatory.

– An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient data centers and more efficient managed services.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Due to population growth and a rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.

– Government initiatives such as Digital India planned to be completed in 2019 and aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy, is set to contribute to the growth of data centers infrastructure in India.

– Cloud technology is slowing gaining momentum in Asia-Pacific. Thus the demand for managed services is increasing due to speed and agility. It will give a push to cloud-based deployments.

– Regulators play a crucial role in enabling – or impeding – the growth of managed data center services. While some APAC Regulators are clarifying outsourcing rules and guidelines to help firms achieve compliance, regulatory restrictions and cloud adoption blockers still exist.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Key Developments: Managed Data Center Services market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

Market Features: Managed Data Center Services market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Managed Data Center Services market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Managed Data Center Services Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Cyber Attacks and Risk of Data Leaks is Causing the Market to Grow

4.3.2 Need for Management of Large Volume of Data Generated is Expanding the Market

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled and Dedicated Personnel is Hindering the Market Growth

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Managed Storage

5.1.2 Managed Hosting

5.1.3 Managed Collocation

5.2 By Deployment Type

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Energy

5.3.3 Retail

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc

6.1.3 Dell EMC

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 AT&T Inc

6.1.6 HP Development Company, LP

6.1.7 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.8 Verizon Communications Inc

6.1.9 Dell Inc

6.1.10 Rackspace Inc

6.1.11 TCS Limited

6.1.12 Deutsche Telekom AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

