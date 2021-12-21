Managed Infrastructure Services Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“Managed Infrastructure Services Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Managed Infrastructure Services market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Managed Infrastructure Services market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Managed Infrastructure Services market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Managed Infrastructure Services market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Managed Infrastructure Services market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

The Cloud Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Highest Growth

– Companies across various end users, such as BFSI and retail, are moving toward cloud storage, as it is more convenient and gives higher security than the conventional method.

– For instance, the usage of Microsoft Azure increased from 26% to 43%, owing to rising adoption of AWS from 56% to 59%, which is likely to boost the utilization of cloud-based data centers, thereby, propelling the market growth.

– With increasing cloud applications, cloud based management services provide management of cloud servers, operating systems, applications, and entire cloud ecosystem.

The United States to Account for a Significant Demand

– The United States is one of the largest markets for managed infrastructure services. A high degree of automation and an immense penetration of technology applications in several end-user industries creates a constant demand for managed infrastructure services in the country.

– The country has a huge number of technology companies that contribute to the immense demand for managed infrastructure services. For example, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), US, the information sector witnessed an increase of 8.9%, after an increase of 9.2%, in Q2 and Q1 of 2018, respectively. The BEA suggests that increases in data processing, internet publishing, and information services are the primary sources of growth.

-Key Developments: Managed Infrastructure Services market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Managed Infrastructure Services market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Managed Infrastructure Services market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Managed Infrastructure Services Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Mobile Devices and Cloud-based Social Platforms

4.3.2 Update of Outdated Hardware

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increase in Cost of Raw Materials Leads to Decrease in Profit Margin

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Desktop and Print Services

5.2.2 Servers

5.2.3 Inventory

5.2.4 Other Types

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Energy

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Manufacturing

5.3.5 Retail

5.3.6 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 South Korea

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Dell EMC (EMC Corporation)

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 HP Development Company LP

6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.7 Dell Inc.

6.1.8 TCS Limited

6.1.9 Hewlett-Packard Company

6.1.10 Canon Inc.

6.1.11 Alcatel-Lucent SA

6.1.12 AT&T Inc.

6.1.13 Verizon Communications Inc.

6.1.14 Citrix Systems Inc.

6.1.15 Deutsche Telekom AG

6.1.16 Xerox Corporation

6.1.17 Ricoh Company Ltd

6.1.18 Lexmark International Inc.

6.1.19 Konica Minolta Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

