Maple Syrup Market 2021 Share and Size Analysis Forecast till 2024 | with Respect to Competitors, Covered Regions and Technology Tends

Market Overview:

Global Maple Syrup market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Growing global demand for Maple syrup

The global maple syrup market is most likely to witness significant growth, due to increased demand in bakery applications such as waffles, pancakes, coffee cake, and bread rolls. According to the Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, by the end of 2017, it was expected that Canada would be producing 80% of the global demand of maple syrup, with approximately 85-90% of the maple syrup produced in Canada coming from Quebec. This growing production rate is expected to drive the overall global market for maple syrup, catering to the growing demand in developing regions. Many producers of maple syrup are widening their product offerings as per the rise in demand for maple syrup as a flavoring agent in an assortment of food products due to which there is a witness in the growth of global maple syrup market.

Major distribution channels – Hypermarket/Supermarket

Factors, such as the growth of the organized retail around the world and the availability of products from different brands, will drive the growth prospects of maple syrup in this category. Supermarkets are responding to the growing number of cost-conscious consumers by introducing cheaper, imported products and increasing their private label offerings for maple syrup. Customers find it beneficial to shop from such retails stores, as they offer attractive discount offers, schemes, and bulk purchases. Walmart, Tesco, Waitrose & Partners, and Marks & Spencer are some of the major hypermarkets/supermarkets operating in the global maple syrup market.

Detailed TOC of Maple Syrup Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Distribution Channel

5.1.1 Supermarket and Hypermarket

5.1.2 Convenience Store

5.1.3 Independent Retailer

5.1.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Italy

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 India

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 UAE

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 B&G Foods

6.1.2 J.M Smucker

6.1.3 Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers

6.1.4 Les Industries Bernard et Fils Ltee

6.1.5 LB Maple Treat

6.1.6 Bascom Maple Farms Inc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

