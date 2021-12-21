Future Outlook of Marine Lubricants Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

“Marine Lubricants Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Marine Lubricants market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Marine Lubricants market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Marine Lubricants market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Marine Lubricants market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Marine Lubricants market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Marine Cylinder Lubricants – The Dominating Segment

– The marine cylinder lubricants occupy the largest share in the marine lubricants market, in 2018.

– These lubricants find their application in vessels with either 2-stroke or 4-stroke engines, with 2-stroke engines occupying the majority of the share.

– The ever tightening restrictions regarding the environment are pushing the marine cylinder lubricant manufacturers to develop new products, continuously. Major manufacturers, such as Shell and Castrol, have even responded to the restrictions being laid out by IMO 2020.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With rising demand for majority of the industries and commodities, increasing trend for imports and exports has been registered in the recent years. The demand for basic commodities and raw material, including crude oil and natural gas, has accounted for an exceptional rise over the period. In line with the Paris Climate Pact, the major developing nations of Asia-Pacific are cutting down their daily usage of coal and converting to natural gas, majorly for power generation and cooking purpose. Natural gas is imported in Asia-Pacific, as the production is not sufficient to cope up with the demand. Hence, increasing marine activities are expected to drive the market for marine lubricants over the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Marine Lubricants market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Marine Lubricants market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Marine Lubricants market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Marine Lubricants Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Marine Transport in Europe and Asia-Pacific

4.2.2 Growing Shipbuilding Activities in Asia-Pacific

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Economic Instabilities in Shipbuilding Economies

4.3.2 Other Restraints

4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Lubricant Type

5.1.1 System Oil

5.1.2 Marine Cylinder Lubricant

5.1.3 Trunk Piston Engine Oil

5.1.4 Other Lubricant Types

5.2 Ship Type

5.2.1 Bulker

5.2.2 Tanker

5.2.3 Container

5.2.4 Other Ship Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Mexico

5.3.1.3 Canada

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Turkey

5.3.2.7 Spain

5.3.2.8 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Philippines

5.3.3.6 Indonesia

5.3.3.7 Malaysia

5.3.3.8 Thailand

5.3.3.9 Vietnam

5.3.3.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Chile

5.3.4.4 Colombia

5.3.4.5 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 Iran

5.3.5.3 Iraq

5.3.5.4 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.5 Kuwait

5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle East

5.3.6 Africa

5.3.6.1 Egypt

5.3.6.2 South Africa

5.3.6.3 Nigeria

5.3.6.4 Algeria

5.3.6.5 Morocco

5.3.6.6 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BP PLC

6.4.2 Chevron Corp.

6.4.3 China Petrochemical Corp. (SINOPEC Group)

6.4.4 ExxonMobil Corp.

6.4.5 Fuchs Petrolub SE

6.4.6 Gazpromneft – Lubricants Ltd

6.4.7 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd

6.4.8 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Indian Oil Corp. Ltd

6.4.10 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

6.4.11 LukOil

6.4.12 Quepet Lubricants

6.4.13 Royal Dutch Shell

6.4.14 Total SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Recovering Shipbuilding and Marine Transport Industry in the United States

7.2 Other Opportunities

