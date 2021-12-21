Mass Notification Systems Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“Mass Notification Systems Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Mass Notification Systems market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Mass Notification Systems market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Mass Notification Systems market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Mass Notification Systems market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Mass Notification Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector to be Benefited with MNS

– MNS is a communication broadcast tool that can simultaneously contact large numbers of people with minimal effort on the part of the system administrator. In the healthcare sector, healthcare MNS serves two purposes of communicating routine messages for events, such as inventory counts and alerting staff, patients, and visitors to emergencies.

– Moreover, OSHA reported that from 2002 to 2013, incidents of serious workplace violence (those requiring days off for the injured worker to recuperate) were four times more common in healthcare than in the private industry on average. This is more than the retail trade, construction, and manufacturing industries combined.

– Furthermore, various regulations impact the types of mass notification systems the healthcare facilities can use. For instance, the Americans with Disabilities Act specifies that the healthcare facilities must be equipped with an emergency alert system suitable for hearing-restricted and sight-restricted patients.

North America to Hold the Largest Share

– The increasing demand for fast message delivery in emergency cases, development and adoption of pioneering technologies, and the presence of significant companies in this region are the major factors driving the market.

– Furthermore, the rising adoption of duress-based solutions in enterprises across education and healthcare end users is also contributing to the growth.

– In October 2017, the country witnessed the deadliest attack when a gunman fired over a thousand rounds from multiple weapons on concertgoers, killing 58 and injuring over 800, according to Omnilert LLC.

– More recently, the Valentine’s day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resulted in the deaths of 17 people. While there is no universally accepted definition of a mass shooting, there is no doubt that these large-scale acts of violence have increased in recent years.

– As a result of these activities, the US government is increasingly focusing on public safety. Recently, the Boston government announced a series of investments aimed at supporting public safety for a growing city. Mass notification systems are thus an important component.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Mass Notification Systems market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Mass Notification Systems market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Mass Notification Systems market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Mass Notification Systems Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Concerns About Public Safety is Driving the Market.

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Mass Notification Systems is Challenging the Market.

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Hosted

5.2.2 On-premise

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 In-Building

5.3.2 Wide-Area

5.3.3 Distributed Recipient

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 Energy and Utilities

5.4.2 Healthcare

5.4.3 Commercial

5.4.4 Automotive

5.4.5 Government

5.4.6 Education

5.4.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Honeywell International Inc

6.1.2 Eaton Corporation

6.1.3 Motorola Solutions Inc.

6.1.4 BlackBerry AtHoc Inc.

6.1.5 Blackboard Inc.

6.1.6 Everbridge Inc.

6.1.7 OnSolve LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

