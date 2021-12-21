Mass Spectrometry Market 2021 Segment to Talk about Upcoming Technologies, Details by Latest Share, Size and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Mass Spectrometry Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Mass Spectrometry market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Mass Spectrometry market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Mass Spectrometry market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Mass Spectrometry market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Mass Spectrometry market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Triple Quadrupole (Tandem) is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type of Hybrid Mass Spectrometry

Tandem mass spectrometry devices are currently among the most in demand. Conventional hospital diagnostic assays are based on clinical chemistry and immunoassay techniques that require analyte specific reagents and antibodies. LC-MS/MS-based approaches are considered reagent-free. The high specificity and sensitivity of LC-MS/MS overcome many limitations associated with the traditional immunoassays, such as non-specific antibody binding and cross-reactivity. There is a higher demand for hybrid instruments, such as triple quadrupole mass spectrometer, quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometer, etc. Currently, triple quadrupole MS is considered one of the most high-end instruments and many labs across the world are adopting this instrument.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

According to the Industrial Research Institute (IRI) report, the United States spends the world’s highest (i.e., USD 516 billion) amount for research and development, currently. The United States spends 43% of the total life sciences/healthcare research and development and 56% of pharmaceutical/biotech R&D spending worldwide. Research and development include drug development and fundamental science research. Drug development, from the initial discovery to the final medication, is an expensive and lengthy process, and the failure rate is also high. High cost, lengthy time period, and the high failure rate are forcing researchers and drug manufacturing companies to look for newer technology, which can improve the process and reduce the cost at the same time. Mass spectrometry has the potential to do the same. It makes a functional and structural study, which takes a significant amount of time and resource in drug development, for the molecule, easier and faster.

Mass Spectrometry market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

Mass Spectrometry market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Mass Spectrometry Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Technological Advancement

4.2.2 Growing Concerns Over Food Safety

4.2.3 Rising R&D Expenditure By Pharmaceutical Industry & Government Research Organizations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost Of Instrument

4.3.2 Lack Of Skilled Technicians

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Hybrid Mass Spectrometry

5.1.1.1 Triple Quadrupole (Tandem)

5.1.1.2 Quadrupole TOF (Q-TOF)

5.1.1.3 FTMS (Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry)

5.1.2 Single Mass Spectrometry

5.1.2.1 ION Trap

5.1.2.2 Quadrupole

5.1.2.3 Time-of-Flight (TOF)

5.1.3 Other Mass Spectrometry

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Pharmaceuticals Industry

5.2.2 Biotechnology Industry

5.2.3 Chemical Industry

5.2.4 Environmental Testing

5.2.5 Food and Beverage Testing

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies

6.1.2 Bruker Corporation

6.1.3 Danaher Corporation

6.1.4 Dani Instruments

6.1.5 Leco Corporation

6.1.6 Perkin elmer Inc.

6.1.7 Shimadzu Corporation

6.1.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.9 Waters Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

