Medical Imaging Software Market 2021 | Covers Current Market Scenario, Dynamics with Drivers, Restraints, and Upcoming Opportunities 2024

“Medical Imaging Software Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Medical Imaging Software market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Medical Imaging Software market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Medical Imaging Software market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Medical Imaging Software market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Medical Imaging Software market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Mammography Imaging is Expected to Have a Significant Share in the Market Landscape

– According to the WHO, breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women, impacting 2.1 million women each year, and also causes the largest number of cancer-related deaths among women. In 2018, it is estimated that 627,000 women died from breast cancer – that is approximately 15% of all cancer deaths among women. While breast cancer rates are higher among women in more developed regions, rates are also increasing in nearly every region globally.” Early detection is necessary for saving the life of women.

– The same report also stated that mammography uses low-energy X-rays to identify abnormalities in the breast. It has been shown to reduce breast cancer mortality by approximately 20% in high-resource settings.

– New advancements in this field for better service to the client is happening at a faster pace. For instance, in March 2018- Hologic Inc. announced that clarity HD high-resolution 3-D imaging and intelligent 2-D imaging technology have received premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are now available on the 3-Dimensions breast tomosynthesis system. The system provided higher resolution 3-D breast images for radiologists, enhanced workflow for technologists, and a more comfortable mammography experience with low-dose options for patients.

Asia-Pacific is Projected to Have the Highest Growth Rate

– In Asia-Pacific, China accounts for the largest number of women. According to the demographics of China, the women population in China accounts for approx 49% of the entire population. With such a huge population of women, the medical imaging software market in that region is expected to grow.

– It was also stated by WHO(2018), Breast cancer accounts for over 200 000 deaths per year in Asia-Pacific. So many deaths of women are a major concern. Mammography is a leading method for breast cancer screening in Asian countries. Other popular available methods are MRI and Ultrasound. This region has a huge demand for medical imaging software to grow. An increase in awareness about the different cancers and the growing number of working women in these regions is creating a market. The rise in disposable income will also act as a supplement for the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Medical Imaging Software market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Medical Imaging Software market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Medical Imaging Software market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Medical Imaging Software Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Application of Computer-Aided Diagnostic Methods

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals and High Set-up Cost of the Equipment

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Imaging Type

5.1.1 2D Imaging

5.1.2 3D Imaging

5.1.3 4D Imaging

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Dental Applications

5.2.2 Orthopaedic Applications

5.2.3 Cardiology Applications

5.2.4 Obstetrics and Gynaecology Applications

5.2.5 Mammography Applications

5.2.6 Urology and Nephrology Applications

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World (ROW)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 General Healthcare Company (GE)

6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.3 Siemens Healthcare

6.1.4 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.1.5 Agfa–Gevaert HealthCare

6.1.6 Novarad Corporation

6.1.7 Carestream Health Inc

6.1.8 Esaote SpA.

6.1.9 MIM Software Inc.

6.1.10 Fujifilm Holding Company

6.1.11 Cerner Corporation

6.1.12 Change Healthcare

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

