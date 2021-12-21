December 21, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Medical Sensor Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

Medical Sensor

Medical Sensor Marketreport focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Medical Sensor market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Medical Sensor market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Medical Sensor market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Medical Sensor market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

  • The medical sensors market was valued at USD 11.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 19 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.07% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024).
  • – The healthcare industry is faced with the constant challenge of providing quality healthcare to patients, while complying with the stringent regulations and privacy concerns, which have been the major factors increasing research and development to augment the conventional diagnosis and treatment methods in place, globally.
  • – Advances in low power electronics, MEMS technology, power harvesting, and smart materials have increased the applications of these technologies in the healthcare and medical industries. From simple medical devices to intelligent distributed healthcare systems, accurate detection, and early warning of the healthcare conditions of patients, sensors have played a major role in this industry. Furthermore, the development of unobtrusive sensing solutions has paved the path for more enhanced patient health.
  • – Miniaturization of sensors leading to ease in integration acts as a driver to the medical sensor market. This can help in diagnosing diseases which requires very detailed sensing techniques.
  • – Using machines or different kinds of sensors in medical practices needs the trust of the patient. While in the developing countries getting sensors into the practices, patients need knowledge of the sensors before it can come to practice. Therefore market penetration is very low in the developing regions.
  • – With the patient care moving from hospitals to homes, the sensors employed in wearable products is expected to slowly witness a shift toward a more integrated medical approach. For instance, in the recent past, major players, like Google, Apple, and Amazon, have highlighted challenging projects, i.e., measuring blood glucose via smartwatches or smart lenses. Such products are anticipated to create ample opportunities for medical sensors market, over the forecast period.

    Global Medical Sensor market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

  • GE Healthcare Inc.
  • STMicroelectronics
  • First Sensors AG
  • Honeywell Inc.
  • TE Connectivity Ltd
  • Omron Corporation
  • Servoflo Corporation
  • Sensirion Holding AG
  • Siemens Corporation
  • Danaher Corporation

    Key Market Trends:

    Pressure Sensors Play a Significant Role in Medical Sensor Market

    – Pressure sensors play a vital role for efficient performance in respiratory breathing circuits (nebulizers, spirometers, patient monitoring), flow/pressure control (therapeutic hospital beds), gas collection (hospital gas supply, oxygen concentrators), and sampling/gas flow (blood analysis, gas chromatography, analytical instrument sampling systems).
    – Due to high sensitivity and accuracy, pressure sensors are well suited for use in CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) respiratory therapy equipment. For instance, Honeywell manufactures TruStability RSC Series, a pressure sensor that offers a digital output for reading pressure, over the specified full scale pressure span and temperature range. It is widely used in sleep apnea machines.
    – Moreover, many people suffer from asthma attacks and use inhalers as a solution. Poor inhaler techniques prevent patients from receiving their full therapeutic benefits. In order to counter this situation, leading medical equipment manufacturers are employing pressure sensors in inhalers and individuals are starting to receive proper asthma care measures.

    Asia-Pacific to Record a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

    – Asia-Pacific medical sensor market is estimated to expand at a healthy rate during the forecast period. Major factors supporting the growth are increasing investments in research and innovation centers and government programs and policies favoring the IT healthcare equipment and devices markets.
    – Increasing government programs promoting research and innovation is also helping advancements in the pressure sensor market to develop in the region.
    – For instance, the University of South Australia (UniSA) recently in 2018 established a joint laboratory in advanced lasers and sensors with Shandong Academy of Sciences (SDAS) supported by the South Australian Government.
    – The collaboration consists of two major facilities, one in China’s Jinan City and the other in Adelaide.

    What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

    -Key Developments: Medical Sensor market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

    -Market Features: Medical Sensor market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

    -Logical Tools: Global Medical Sensor market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

    Detailed TOC of Medical Sensor Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Miniaturization of Sensors Leading to Ease in Integration
    4.3.2 Increasing Integration of Sensors in Medical Devices and Accessories
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Slower Rate of Penetration of Advanced Medical Systems in Developing Regions
    4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Flow Sensor
    5.1.2 Optical Sensor
    5.1.3 Temperature Sensor
    5.1.4 Pressure Sensor
    5.1.5 Other Types
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Diagnostics
    5.2.2 Monitoring
    5.2.3 Drug Delivery
    5.2.4 Imaging
    5.2.5 Other Applications
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 GE Healthcare Inc.
    6.1.2 STMicroelectronics
    6.1.3 First Sensors AG
    6.1.4 Honeywell Inc.
    6.1.5 TE Connectivity Ltd
    6.1.6 Omron Corporation
    6.1.7 Servoflo Corporation
    6.1.8 Sensirion Holding AG
    6.1.9 Siemens Corporation
    6.1.10 Danaher Corporation

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

