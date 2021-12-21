Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market 2021 Size, Share by Manufacturers, Competitive Situation and Trends, by Revenue, by Region, Price and Gross Margin, Forecasts by 2027

Global “Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market” 2021 Research Report encircles certain principal factors to guide stakeholders in recognizing the proceeding factors in the market. The study aims to provide specific factual data to help businesses figure the upcoming opportunities, competitors, motives, and overall scope. This documented report emphasizes the data obtained from diverse sources, followed up by the tools of SWOT analysis.

COVID-19 impact on the market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Largely unknown before this outbreak across the world, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2021.

COVID-19 has impacted almost all the industries across the world by disrupting supply chains and hindering various industrial operations. Most companies have halted their manufacturing activities or have reduced it to the bare minimum. COVID-19-responsive measures undertaken by governments, such as lockdown and social distancing, led to the closure of manufacturing plants in the initial stage of the pandemic. With very few industrial operations allowed, the demand for various input products in the industrial sector has declined significantly. The aforementioned factors seem imperative to affect the market for CNC controller as very few new Plastic Corrugated Sheet are expected to be deployed by these industries during the ongoing crisis.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Report are: –

FlutePlast

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Coroplast

SABIC

Evonik

Excelite

Plazit Polygal

Twinplast Limited

Cordek Ltd

Protec International Ltd

Yamakoh, Co., Ltd.

Corlite Packaging Industries Sdn Bhd

DS Smith

Primex Plastics

Karton

SIMONA

Distriplast

Sangeeta Group

Northern Ireland Plastics

Zibo Kelida Plastic

Tah Hsin Industrial

Plastflute

Creabuild

Corex Plastics

The key vendor profiles include information on their production, sustainability, and growth prospects. The Plastic Corrugated Sheet market forecast report for insights on complete key vendor profiles. The Plastic Corrugated Sheet market report provides comprehensive understanding of the sub segments of the target market to identify niche customer groups and demographic requirements.

Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Market Segmentation:

The research report includes specific segments by region, by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Polypropylene Type

Polyethylene Type

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Graphic Arts and Signage

Packaging and Storage

Agriculture

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

Region Segmentation

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Other)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)

What are the Key Factors Covered in this Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive Plastic Corrugated Sheet market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the Plastic Corrugated Sheet market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the Plastic Corrugated Sheet market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Plastic Corrugated Sheet market vendors

Detailed TOC of Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Research Report 2021

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Corrugated Sheet Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polypropylene Type

1.2.3 Polyethylene Type

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Graphic Arts and Signage

1.3.3 Packaging and Storage

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Building and Construction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Plastic Corrugated Sheet Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Plastic Corrugated Sheet Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Plastic Corrugated Sheet Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Plastic Corrugated Sheet Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Plastic Corrugated Sheet Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Plastic Corrugated Sheet Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Plastic Corrugated Sheet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Plastic Corrugated Sheet Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Plastic Corrugated Sheet Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Corrugated Sheet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Plastic Corrugated Sheet Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Plastic Corrugated Sheet Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Plastic Corrugated Sheet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Corrugated Sheet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 FlutePlast

12.1.1 FlutePlast Corporation Information

12.1.2 FlutePlast Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 FlutePlast Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 FlutePlast Plastic Corrugated Sheet Products Offered

12.1.5 FlutePlast Recent Development

12.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Plastic Corrugated Sheet Products Offered

12.2.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Coroplast

12.3.1 Coroplast Corporation Information

12.3.2 Coroplast Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Coroplast Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Coroplast Plastic Corrugated Sheet Products Offered

12.3.5 Coroplast Recent Development

12.4 SABIC

12.4.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.4.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 SABIC Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 SABIC Plastic Corrugated Sheet Products Offered

12.4.5 SABIC Recent Development

12.5 Evonik

12.5.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.5.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Evonik Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Evonik Plastic Corrugated Sheet Products Offered

12.5.5 Evonik Recent Development

12.6 Excelite

12.6.1 Excelite Corporation Information

12.6.2 Excelite Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Excelite Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Excelite Plastic Corrugated Sheet Products Offered

12.6.5 Excelite Recent Development

12.7 Plazit Polygal

12.7.1 Plazit Polygal Corporation Information

12.7.2 Plazit Polygal Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Plazit Polygal Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Plazit Polygal Plastic Corrugated Sheet Products Offered

12.7.5 Plazit Polygal Recent Development

12.8 Twinplast Limited

12.8.1 Twinplast Limited Corporation Information

12.8.2 Twinplast Limited Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Twinplast Limited Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Twinplast Limited Plastic Corrugated Sheet Products Offered

12.8.5 Twinplast Limited Recent Development

12.9 Cordek Ltd

12.9.1 Cordek Ltd Corporation Information

12.9.2 Cordek Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cordek Ltd Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Cordek Ltd Plastic Corrugated Sheet Products Offered

12.9.5 Cordek Ltd Recent Development

12.10 Protec International Ltd

12.10.1 Protec International Ltd Corporation Information

12.10.2 Protec International Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Protec International Ltd Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Protec International Ltd Plastic Corrugated Sheet Products Offered

12.10.5 Protec International Ltd Recent Development

12.12 Corlite Packaging Industries Sdn Bhd

12.12.1 Corlite Packaging Industries Sdn Bhd Corporation Information

12.12.2 Corlite Packaging Industries Sdn Bhd Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Corlite Packaging Industries Sdn Bhd Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Corlite Packaging Industries Sdn Bhd Products Offered

12.12.5 Corlite Packaging Industries Sdn Bhd Recent Development

12.13 DS Smith

12.13.1 DS Smith Corporation Information

12.13.2 DS Smith Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 DS Smith Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 DS Smith Products Offered

12.13.5 DS Smith Recent Development

12.14 Primex Plastics

12.14.1 Primex Plastics Corporation Information

12.14.2 Primex Plastics Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Primex Plastics Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Primex Plastics Products Offered

12.14.5 Primex Plastics Recent Development

12.15 Karton

12.15.1 Karton Corporation Information

12.15.2 Karton Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Karton Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Karton Products Offered

12.15.5 Karton Recent Development

12.16 SIMONA

12.16.1 SIMONA Corporation Information

12.16.2 SIMONA Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 SIMONA Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 SIMONA Products Offered

12.16.5 SIMONA Recent Development

12.17 Distriplast

12.17.1 Distriplast Corporation Information

12.17.2 Distriplast Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Distriplast Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Distriplast Products Offered

12.17.5 Distriplast Recent Development

12.18 Sangeeta Group

12.18.1 Sangeeta Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 Sangeeta Group Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Sangeeta Group Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Sangeeta Group Products Offered

12.18.5 Sangeeta Group Recent Development

12.19 Northern Ireland Plastics

12.19.1 Northern Ireland Plastics Corporation Information

12.19.2 Northern Ireland Plastics Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Northern Ireland Plastics Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Northern Ireland Plastics Products Offered

12.19.5 Northern Ireland Plastics Recent Development

12.20 Zibo Kelida Plastic

12.20.1 Zibo Kelida Plastic Corporation Information

12.20.2 Zibo Kelida Plastic Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Zibo Kelida Plastic Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Zibo Kelida Plastic Products Offered

12.20.5 Zibo Kelida Plastic Recent Development

12.21 Tah Hsin Industrial

12.21.1 Tah Hsin Industrial Corporation Information

12.21.2 Tah Hsin Industrial Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Tah Hsin Industrial Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Tah Hsin Industrial Products Offered

12.21.5 Tah Hsin Industrial Recent Development

12.22 Plastflute

12.22.1 Plastflute Corporation Information

12.22.2 Plastflute Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Plastflute Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Plastflute Products Offered

12.22.5 Plastflute Recent Development

12.23 Creabuild

12.23.1 Creabuild Corporation Information

12.23.2 Creabuild Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Creabuild Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Creabuild Products Offered

12.23.5 Creabuild Recent Development

12.24 Corex Plastics

12.24.1 Corex Plastics Corporation Information

12.24.2 Corex Plastics Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Corex Plastics Plastic Corrugated Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Corex Plastics Products Offered

12.24.5 Corex Plastics Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Plastic Corrugated Sheet Industry Trends

13.2 Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Drivers

13.3 Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Challenges

13.4 Plastic Corrugated Sheet Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Plastic Corrugated Sheet Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

