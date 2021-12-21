Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2021 Share and Size Analysis Forecast till 2024 | with Respect to Competitors, Covered Regions and Technology Tends

“Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Emergence of Smart Water Grid and Related Solutions to Drive the Market Growth

– In cities around the world, drinking water distribution infrastructure is aging rapidly, and encountering failures with increasing frequency. The result has been significant water losses (imbalances between water entering and leaving the system), inefficiencies in system operation, and concerns about the quality of drinking water that is provided to the consumer.

– By considering these limitations in water infrastructure, a smart water grid (SWG) is proposed as a next-generation water management scheme, one that integrates information and communication technology (ICT) into the water network structure, in order to increase the efficiencies of all elements in the water network.

– A smart water grid (SWG) is a two-way real-time network with sensors and devices, which continuously and remotely monitor the water distribution system. Smart water meters can monitor many different parameters, such as pressure, quality, flow rates, temperature, and others.

– Apart from Europe and the Americas, where the concept of smart water grids is rooted, the Middle East and African countries are also showing interest in the solution. The governments in the Middle East have realized the need to modernize their grid networks, in order to line up with international standards, address energy challenges, and improve utility revenue collections.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region had dominated the global market share in 2018. China was the largest market for desalination systems in 2018, in the Asia-Pacific market. According to the State Oceanic Administration (SOA), the country has around 131 seawater desalination plants, which produce 66.6% of the desalinated water for industrial purposes, and the remainder for residential use. North China has approximately 90% of the country’s coal-based industries. Furthermore, North China has fewer reserves of freshwater, thus increasing the demand for wastewater technologies, which, in turn, is providing opportunities for the membrane water treatment chemicals market. Also, China has a booming textile and mineral processing industries, which are likely to boost the market growth. In India, water purification is expected to show a good increase during the forecast period, owing to various government initiatives. The Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), in association with the 2030 Water Resources Group, is planning to improve wastewater management in India, along with increasing private investments, to build wastewater treatment plants. This is likely to drive market growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Emergence of Smart Water Grid and Related Solutions

4.1.2 Stringent Regulations to Control Produced and Wastewater Disposal

4.1.3 Increasing Demand from the Municipal and Manufacturing Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Low Adoption in Developing Countries

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Chemical Type

5.1.1 Pre-treatment

5.1.2 Biological Controllers

5.1.3 Other Chemical Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Food and Beverage Processing

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Municipal

5.2.4 Chemicals (Including Pulp and Paper)

5.2.5 Power

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Rest of the North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Accepta Ltd

6.4.2 Avista Technologies Inc.

6.4.3 AXEON Water Technologies

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 BWA Water Additives

6.4.6 Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

6.4.7 ChemTreat Inc.

6.4.8 Ecolab

6.4.9 Kemira

6.4.10 Kurita Water Industries Ltd

6.4.11 Solenis

6.4.12 SUEZ

6.4.13 Veolia Water Technologies

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increased European Wastewater Network Rehabilitation Activities

7.2 Other Opportunities

