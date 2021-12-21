December 21, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Future Outlook of Memory Packaging Market 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

8 min read
2 hours ago pravin.k

Memory Packaging

Memory Packaging Marketreport focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Memory Packaging market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Memory Packaging market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Memory Packaging market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Memory Packaging market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244965

Market Overview:

  • The memory packaging market was valued at USD 21.53 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 29.41 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Memory devices employ a broad range of the packaging technology from flip-chip, lead-frame, wire-bond, to through-silicon via (TSV). With the decrease in dimensions and increase in the chip functionality, a higher number of the electrical connections have to be made to the external circuit. Moreover, with changes in the package design, the wire-bond memory packaging platform continues to be used as the most preferred interconnection platform because of its flexibility, reliability, and low cost. In 2016, Flip-chip began making inroads in the DRAM memory packaging and is expected to grow due to its increased adoption in the DRAM PC/server, fueled by high bandwidth requirements.
  • – The increasing penetration of smartphones and the rising demand for enhanced capabilities are projected to bolster the growth of the market studied. For instance, to accommodate high-definition (HD) displays and watching movies on mobile devices, mobile LP-DDR4 devices are being employed.
  • – The increasing demand for memory devices, buoyed by the requirement of data centers for memory in the range of 10Mn GB to 20Mn GB server DRAM, on an average, is expected to continue to drive the demand for server DRAM, impacting the memory packaging demand to positive values.
  • – The market is witnessing a demand for memory from mobile and the computing (mainly servers). On average, the DRAM memory capacity per smartphone is anticipated to rise more than threefold to reach around 6GB by 2022.
  • – The innovation in the packaging technology is associated with the growth in the functional density of large system-on-chip (SoC) solutions. However, harsh reliability requirements in the automotive environment and changing landscape of the OSATs industry are anticipated to hamper the growth of the memory packaging market over the forecast period.

    Global Memory Packaging market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

  • Tianshui Huatian Technology Co Ltd
  • Hana Micron Inc.
  • Lingsen Precision Industries Ltd
  • Formosa Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd (FATC)
  • Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE Inc.)
  • Amkor Technology Inc.
  • Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd
  • Powertech Technology
  • King Yuan Electronics Corp. Ltd
  • ChipMOS Technologies Inc.
  • TongFu Microelectronics Co.
  • Signetics Corporation

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244965

    Key Market Trends:

    Consumer Electronics Segment is Expected to Have Significant Growth

    – The rapid growth in the consumer electronics industry is driving the growth of the memory packaging market. They are used in numerous electronic devices, such as smartphones, PCs, music players, laptops, netbooks, and tablets. Mobile-connected devices like smartphones and tablets have driven the growth in the consumer electronics industry while also eroding the demand for other portables, such as digital cameras and notebooks.
    – As the NAND flash memory delivers a cost-effective solution for applications demanding solid-state storage and high density, major manufacturing organizations, in the consumer electronics product segment, are adopting this memory device to fulfill the need for storage space. This has increased the demand for packaging, thereby contributing to the growth of the market. In mobile applications, memory packaging will mainly remain on the wire-bond platform but is also expected to move into the multi-chip package (ePoP) for high-end smartphone leading to the growth of the consumer electronics segment.
    – Moreover, according to the Consumer Technology Association, in 2013, almost 145 million people in the United States owned a smartphone, and this figure rose to 220 million by 2018. Additionally, the share of smartphones consumers in China was over 53.3% of the total mobile phone users in the country in 2016, which increased to over 56% in 2017. With this increase in the adoption of smartphones, the use of packaged memory chips is also increasing. Also, with the development of memory packaging techniques, the size of smartphones reduced, which may further augment the demand for the memory packing market.

    Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Account for a Major Share

    – Asia-Pacific is expected to have the largest market share and is also expected to register the highest growth rate, over the forecast period, due to an increase in the demand for memory packaging from automotive and consumer electronics and other end-user industries, as the region has a large consumer base in the low and middle-income level population segment.
    – China is expected to have the highest market share in the Asia-Pacific segment. The dominance of China is due to the broader application areas of memory packaging in consumer electronics, such as smartphones and tablets and huge manufacturing base for electronics product in the country.
    – Moreover, an increase in fabrication activities in China, growing popularity of autonomous driving and in-car entertainment (ICE), and continuous improvements in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and redistribution layer (RDL) are some of the primary factors boosting the growth of the APAC memory packaging market.
    – In Japan, autonomous cars are expected to contribute significantly, considering the region’s substantial contribution to ADAS. Temperature grade LPDDR4 storage being an essential component in autonomous car design, is expected to have a significant impact on the memory packaging market during the forecast period.

    What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

    -Key Developments: Memory Packaging market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

    -Market Features: Memory Packaging market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

    -Logical Tools: Global Memory Packaging market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244965

    Detailed TOC of Memory Packaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope Of The Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET INSIGHTS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
    4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.4 Technology Snapshot

    5 MARKET DYNAMICS
    5.1 INTRODUCTION To Market Dynamics
    5.2 Market Drivers
    5.2.1 Demand for Data Centers Driven By Cloud and HPC Applications
    5.2.2 Increase in Demand for Smartphones and Changing Technology have an Impact on Memory Packaging
    5.2.3 Need for Miniaturization of Semiconductor Devices and Effective Space Utilization
    5.3 Market Challenges
    5.3.1 Changing Landscape of the OSATs Industry

    6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    6.1 By Platform
    6.1.1 Flip-chip
    6.1.2 Lead-frame/Wafer-level Chip-scale Packaging
    6.1.3 Through-Silicon Via (TSV)
    6.1.4 Wire-bond
    6.2 By Application
    6.2.1 NAND Flash Packaging
    6.2.2 NOR Flash Packaging
    6.2.3 DRAM Packaging
    6.2.4 Other Applications
    6.3 By End User
    6.3.1 IT and Telecommunication
    6.3.2 Consumer Electronics
    6.3.3 Embedded Systems
    6.3.4 Automotive
    6.3.5 Other End Users
    6.4 Geography
    6.4.1 North America
    6.4.2 Europe
    6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    6.4.4 Latin America
    6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

    7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    7.1 Company Profiles
    7.1.1 Tianshui Huatian Technology Co Ltd
    7.1.2 Hana Micron Inc.
    7.1.3 Lingsen Precision Industries Ltd
    7.1.4 Formosa Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd (FATC)
    7.1.5 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE Inc.)
    7.1.6 Amkor Technology Inc.
    7.1.7 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd
    7.1.8 Powertech Technology
    7.1.9 King Yuan Electronics Corp. Ltd
    7.1.10 ChipMOS Technologies Inc.
    7.1.11 TongFu Microelectronics Co.
    7.1.12 Signetics Corporation

    8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:-

    Clothes Folding Machine Market Report Cover Market Size, Top Manufacturers, Growth Rate, Estimate and Forecast 2021-2027

    Flame Retardant Polymer for Polyamide Fiber Market Report Cover Market Size, Top Manufacturers, Growth Rate, Estimate and Forecast 2021-2027

    Salad Dressings and Mayonnaise Market Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies, Regional Analysis, Globally Market Key Facts and Forecast 2026

    Worldwide Sodium Sulfide Market 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

    Mobility Care Products Market Size, Product Distribution, Demand, SWOT Analysis, Share and Forecast 2027

    Locknut Market Analysis Report 2021: Global Top Countries, Future Demands, Segmentation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2026

    Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Size and Share 2021: Industry Overview, Top Key Players, Market Dynamics, Segmentation and Forecast Research Report to 2026

    Yellow Iron Oxide Market Analysis by Key Players 2021 Recent Developments, Regional Overview, and Growth Share Forecast 2027

    Street Sweeper Market Share, Top Manufacturers, Growth, Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2026

    Global Forging and Casting Components Market 2021: Industry Analysis by Trends, Growth Factors, Business Outlook 2026

    Watercraft Accessories Market Size 2021: Top Manufacturers, Distributors, Trends and Tactics to Increase Growth for Forecast Period 2027

    Cerium Oxide Nanomaterial Market Sales, key drivers, Restraints, Share, Strategies, Competitive Developments Report by 2027

    Super-Resolution Microscope Market Size 2021| Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

    Allyl Heptanoate Market Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2026

    18650 Batteries in Automotive Market Report Challenges 2021 Trends, Drivers, Restraints| Leading Players, Share, Size| Forecast 2027

    Beverage Dispenser Equipment Market Strategical Analysis 2021: Top Leading Players, Business Strategies, Gross Margin, Production, Revenue and Forecast 2026

    Silane Impregnating Agent Market Report – Recent Advancements, Product Expansion, Competitors Analysis, and Size Forecast 2021-2027

    Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Software Market 2021: Industry Overview, Future Scope, Growth Prospects Analysis, Product Type and Applications 2027

    Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Share, Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study, Showing Impressive Growth by 2026

    Animal Prescription Drugs Market Trends 2021 Production by Size, Share, Demand Status and Growth Forecast to 2027

    Nightstands Market Size 2021: Top Manufacturers, Distributors, Trends and Tactics to Increase Growth for Forecast Period 2027

    Global Nodular Cast Iron Tube Market Segments by Region, Growth, Price, Sales and Revenues of Manufacturers Forecast till 2027

    Rope Suspension Training Market Outlook 2021: Industry Analysis, Cost Structures, Demand, Supply Chain relationship and Forecast to 2026

    Detector Log Video Amplifiers Market 2021 Segment by Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2027

    Industrial, Medical and Specialty Gases Market Expected Revenue and Sales 2021-2027, Growth Rate, Key Players, Regions, Market Size and Scope

    Pond Liners Market 2021 Covid 19 Analysis with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Market Share, Key Developments and Challenges 2026

    Global Underfill Dispensing Machines Market Report Include Segment Wise Distribution, Key manufacturers, Stakeholders, Market Size, Growth Forecast 2027

    Medical Protective Clothing Market Key Players, Share, Size, Future Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

    Spinal Access System Market Scenario, Top Manufacturers, Regions and Growth Analysis Report 2021-2026

    Pruning Shear Market Analysis by Key Players 2021 Recent Developments, Regional Overview, and Growth Share Forecast 2027

    • More Stories

    5 min read

    Global Thermal Conductive Paste Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

    5 mins ago pravin.k
    5 min read

    Global Radiator Bracket Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

    5 mins ago pravin.k
    5 min read

    Global Mounting Pad Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

    5 mins ago pravin.k

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    You may have missed

    3 min read

    Low Calorie Candies Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, And Growth Forecast To 2027| Ricola, The Warrell Corporation, Mars etc.

    3 seconds ago husain
    3 min read

    Egg Substitutes Market Report 2021 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Outlook 2027

    34 seconds ago husain
    3 min read

    Dialysis Water Treatment Market Current Factors Affecting The Growth

    38 seconds ago amit
    3 min read

    Acid Beverages Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook | Simply Beverages, Forever Living Products, Yinlu Foods Group etc.

    1 min ago husain