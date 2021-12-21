MEMS Gyroscope Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“MEMS Gyroscope Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. MEMS Gyroscope market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

MEMS Gyroscope market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the MEMS Gyroscope market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, MEMS Gyroscope market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global MEMS Gyroscope market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Automotive and Aerospace Sector is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– Vehicle dynamic control (VDC) system consists of a gyroscope, a low-g accelerometer, and wheel-speed sensors at each wheel (the ABS can also use the wheel-speed sensors). Wheel speed is measured, and the predicted turn rate of the car is compared with that measured by the gyroscope.

– Rollover detection systems use a gyroscope to detect the roll rate. An accelerometer reading vertical acceleration (Z axis) is also required because large roll angles can be encountered in banked curves with no possibility of a rollover.

– Navigation system relies on compass and GPS information when the system is first started. The direction of travel is then matched up with map data to give the system more certainty regarding direction. With the ing adoption of GPS navigation systems, customers are most likely to shift to Gyroscope powered GPS in order to get accurate readings.

North America is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– North America is the geographic area where the gyroscope technologies are more developed. Driven by government regulations of safety and emissions, the introduction of high-end options in modern vehicles by major automobile manufacturers and consumer demand for safety, comfort, infotainment applications and fuel efficiency, automotive electronics content per vehicle is on the rise. As the electronics content is increasing in automobiles, the number of automotive sensors used in vehicles is also increasing.

– Primarily, the government regulations in North America drives demand for automobile safety features that range from passive to integrated active and passive safety systems. These developments are driving increased demand for applications such as tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, occupant detection, and advanced driver assistant systems.

– MEMS Gyroscope has enabled exciting applications in portable devices including optical image stabilization for camera performance improvement, the user interface for additional features and ease of use, and gaming for more exciting entertainment. As North America is the biggest market for consumer electronics, the adoption rate of MEMS gyroscope is expected to follow the same trend.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: MEMS Gyroscope market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: MEMS Gyroscope market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global MEMS Gyroscope market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of MEMS Gyroscope Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Proliferation of Smartphones

4.3.2 Increased Defense Expenditure

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Up Front Costs Involved

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Consumer Electronics (Mobile Devices, Handheld Gaming Consoles, Cameras)

5.1.2 Automotive & Aerospace

5.1.3 Other Applications (Industrial, Healthcare)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Analog Devices, Inc.

6.1.2 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

6.1.3 InvenSense Inc. (TDK)

6.1.4 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.1.5 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

6.1.6 KIONIX, Inc. (ROHM)

6.1.7 ASC GmbH

6.1.8 Rion Technology Co. Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

