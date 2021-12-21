Household Vacuum Cleaner Market 2022 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Global Research on “Household Vacuum Cleaner Market” Report Covers influencing data of production, Consumption, revenue, Gross margin, Cost, Gross, market share, and CAGR. It provides a detailed investigation of the various elements such as future trends, drivers, growth rate, future prospects of the Household Vacuum Cleaner market. The research study on the world Household Vacuum Cleaner market completely relies on the historical data and the current industry alongside distinct business approaches as well as accurate strategies.

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Household Vacuum Cleaner market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

About Household Vacuum Cleaner Market:

Vacuum cleaners are electrical appliances that use an air pump to suck up dirt and dust from floors and other surfaces. The dust is secured in a dust bag that can be emptied later. Different types of vacuum cleaners are available depending on the type of surface to be cleaned. Vacuum cleaners clean surfaces with ease over a short time.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the exponentially rising demand for robotic vacuum cleaners. This rise in popularity of the robotic vacuum cleaners can be attributed to the significant reduction of human effort in using these vacuum cleaners. The robotic vacuum cleaners do not require human operators and can clean more complex areas. The improved functionality and performance are increasing the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners. Developments in robotic technology have led to the development of advanced, sophisticated, and automated residential robotic vacuum cleaners. These devices usually operate on infrared sensors and ensure a logical, sequential path to avoid obstacles. They are engineered to return to the power source when batteries run low. Robotic vacuum cleaners run wirelessly and are powered by rechargeable batteries. These advantages of the robotic vacuum cleaners are expected to propel growth in the global household vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. This growth of the vacuum cleaner market in the region can be attributed to the high demand for household vacuum cleaners from countries like Japan, Australia, India, China, Singapore, and South Korea. Moreover, consumer awareness regarding the utilization of harmful and harsh chemicals in floor cleaning, the rise in urbanization, and the development of automatic vacuum cleaners, will also augment the growth of the global household vacuum cleaner market in the coming years.

The global Household Vacuum Cleaner market was valued at 12000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 17200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Household Vacuum Cleaner volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Household Vacuum Cleaner market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key Players Covered in the Report:

BISSELL

Dyson

Electrolux

BSH Home Appliances

Haier

iRobot

Koninklijke Philips

LG Electronics

Miele

NEATO ROBOTICS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Canister and Cylinder

Robotic

Handheld

Market segment by Applications can be split into:

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Production by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The analysed data on the Household Vacuum Cleaner market help you put up a brand within the industry while competing with the giants. This report provides insights into a dynamic competitive environment. It also offers a progressive viewpoint on different factors driving or restricting the market growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Household Vacuum Cleaner Market:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Questions Answered in the Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Report:

Which are the five top players of the global Household Vacuum Cleaner market?

How will the global Household Vacuum Cleaner market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Household Vacuum Cleaner market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Household Vacuum Cleaner market?

Which regional market will show the highest Household Vacuum Cleaner market growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Household Vacuum Cleaner market throughout the forecast period?

Household Vacuum Cleaner Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Household Vacuum Cleaner Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Production

2.2 Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

3 Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Household Vacuum Cleaner Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Household Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Household Vacuum Cleaner Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Household Vacuum Cleaner Production by Regions

4.1 Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

4.6 India

5 Household Vacuum Cleaner Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Consumption Market Share by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Type

6.3 Household Vacuum Cleaner Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Household Vacuum Cleaner Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

