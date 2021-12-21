Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)
Global top five Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal companies in 2020 (%)
The global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal market was valued at 3949.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4165.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Segment Percentages,
By Type, 2020 (%)
- Lump Charcoal
- Japanese Charcoal (Black Charcoal and White Charcoal)
- Extruded Charcoal
- Charcoal Briquette
- Sugar Charcoal
Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Industrial (Metal Industry, Chemical Industry, and Cement Industry)
Bar-b-que (Excluding Primary Cooking Fuel)
Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Segment Percentages,
By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Gryfskand
- Namchar
- Maurobera
- Blackwood Charcoal
- Duraflame
- BRICAPAR
- Saint Louis Charcoal
- Royal Oak
- Timber Charcoal
- Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd
- Parker Charcoal
- Kingsford
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
