Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)

Global top five Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal companies in 2020 (%)

The global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal market was valued at 3949.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4165.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Lump Charcoal

Japanese Charcoal (Black Charcoal and White Charcoal)

Extruded Charcoal

Charcoal Briquette

Sugar Charcoal

Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Industrial (Metal Industry, Chemical Industry, and Cement Industry)

Bar-b-que (Excluding Primary Cooking Fuel)

Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Segment Percentages,

By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gryfskand

Namchar

Maurobera

Blackwood Charcoal

Duraflame

BRICAPAR

Saint Louis Charcoal

Royal Oak

Timber Charcoal

Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd

Parker Charcoal

Kingsford

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

