Chile Solar Photovoltaic Market Report- In-depth Analysis with Strong Application Scope from 2021 to 2028

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Chile Solar Photovoltaic Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Chile Solar Photovoltaic Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Chile Solar Photovoltaic Market.

Chile Solar Photovoltaic Market Report offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market in Chile. The research details renewable power market outlook in Chile (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Chiles Solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Chile renewable power market and Chile’s solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.

– Detailed overview of the countrys solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys solar PV market. Deals are analysed based on mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources.

– Major contracts and collaborations related to solar PV sector in the country.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– The report will enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in countrys solar PV market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for solar PV market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, Chile, 2010-2030

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Chile, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Chile, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030

– Renewable Power Market, Chile, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Chile, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Chile, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Chile, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Chile, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

3. Solar PV Market, Chile

3.1 Solar PV Market, Chile, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.2 Solar PV Market, Chile, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.3 Solar PV Market, Chile, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.4 Solar PV Market, Chile, Power Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Chile, Major Active Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Chile, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Chile, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

3.5 Solar PV Market, Chile, Deal Analysis, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Chile, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020

– Solar PV Market, Chile, Split by Deal Type, 2020

4. Solar PV Module Market, Chile, 2012-2024

4.1 Solar PV Module Market, Chile, Market size by Type, 2012-2024

– Solar PV Module Market, Chile, Crystalline Modules, Market size, 2012-2024

– Solar PV Module Market, Chile, Thin-film Modules, Market size, 2012-2024

5. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Chile

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Renewable Energy Targets

5.3 National Strategy for the Energy Sector

5.4 National Green Hydrogen Strategy

5.5 Non-Conventional Renewable Energy Law (NCRE Law): Law 20.257

5.6 Energy 2050 Roadmap

5.7 Tenders/Auctions

5.8 Energy route 2018-2022

5.9 Clean Technology Fund

5.10 Invest Chile Project

5.11 Carbon Tax Exemption for Biomass

5.12 PMGD (Pequeños Medios de Generación Distribuidos) programme – Small Generation Means

5.13 PPA

5.14 Law 19.657 on geothermal energy concessions

5.15 Net Metering/Billing: Law 20.571

5.16 Sustainable Hydroelectricity Platform

5.17 Development of Transmission System

5.18 National Action Plan on Climate Change (PANCC-II), 2017-2022

6. Solar PV Power Market, Chile, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Andes Mainstream SPA

– Andes Mainstream SPA – Company Overview

– Andes Mainstream SPA – Major Products and Services

– Andes Mainstream SPA – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Colbun SA

– Colbun SA – Company Overview

– Colbun SA – Major Products and Services

– Colbun SA – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: Engie Energia Chile SA

– Engie Energia Chile SA – Company Overview

– Engie Energia Chile SA – Major Products and Services

– Engie Energia Chile SA – Head Office

7. Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

7.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

