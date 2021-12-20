December 20, 2021

Endoscope Pre-cleaning Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts to 2026| Hoya Corporation, Steris, CONMED Corporation, MEDIVATORS

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Endoscope Pre-cleaning will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Endoscope Pre-cleaning market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Endoscope Pre-cleaning market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Endoscope Pre-cleaning market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type
– Endoscope Detergents and Disinfectants
– Pre-cleaning Brush
– Ultrasonic Cleaners
– Spray-gun Rinser
– Pre-Cleaning sink
– Others

Segmentation by Application
– Hospitals
– Ambulatory Surgical Centers
– Specialty Surgical Centers
– Others

This report also splits the market by region:
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– – Rest of Americas
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Taiwan
– – India
– – Australia
– – Indonesia
– – Thailand
– – Malaysia
– – Philippines
– – Vietnam
– – Rest of APAC
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Russia
– – Italy
– – Benelux
– – Nordic
– – Rest of Europe
– MENA
– – Saudi Arabia
– – UAE
– – Turkey
– – South Africa
– – Egypt
– – Rest of MENA

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies in the market.
– Hoya Corporation
– Steris
– CONMED Corporation
– MEDIVATORS
– BHT Hygiene Technology
– Olympus Corporation
– Advanced Sterilization Products
– Getinge AB
– TBJ Incorporated
– SciCan Medical
– Diversatek Healthcare
– Steelco
– Custom Ultrasonics
– ARC Healthcare Solutions

