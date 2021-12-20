December 20, 2021

Smart Sports Watches Market to 2026 – Apple, Amazfit, Garmin, Fitbit, Huawei

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Smart Sports Watches will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Smart Sports Watches market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Smart Sports Watches market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Sports Watches market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– Professional Type
– Entertainment Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– Outdoor Sport
– Indoor Fitness
– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.
– Apple
– Amazfit
– Garmin
– Fitbit
– Huawei
– Samsung
– Suunto
– Honor
– Ticwatch
– Xiaomi
– Keep

