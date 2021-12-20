Auto Parts and Accessories Market : Robert Bosch, Denso Corp., Magna International, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hyundai Mobis, Aisin Seiki

This report on Auto Parts and Accessories market industry provides information on Market Size of the Auto Parts and Accessories industry to for effective planning and strategic decisions. It contains the necessary parameters to conduct SWOT, PEST and STEER analysis. The report gives a better understanding of the market dynamics to help you understand the competition in the Auto Parts and Accessories industry and the supply chain. The report provides operational metrics to benchmark against your own business. The report includes data collected about past events and circumstances pertaining to the Auto Parts and Accessories market, a forecast of the noted trends, and assessment of market shares and competitive landscape.

Important players covered:

Robert Bosch

Denso Corp.

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear Corp.

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Yazaki Corp.

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT Corp.

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

BASF

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive

Gestamp

BorgWarner Inc.

Hyundai-WIA Corp.

Magneti Marelli

Samvardhana Motherson

Besides interviews with experts, primary research surveys with the leading manufacturers across the globe are conducted in the study. The primary research complemented the report by identifying the in-depth insights of the prominent market participants. A bottom-up approach is implemented in the research study to calculate the market size of the Auto Parts and Accessories market. The report has forecasted growth prospects and future years of the Auto Parts and Accessories market based on the behavior of the target audience to existing products and services in the Auto Parts and Accessories market. Moreover, the data sourced in the report is validated by industry experts and representatives of enterprises and externally validated by examining historical data of the products and applications to derive accurate market size.

Auto Parts and Accessories Market Segmented by Product Type:

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Lighting

Auto Parts and Accessories Market Segmented by Application Type:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Regional Segmentation of Auto Parts and Accessories Market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The global Auto Parts and Accessories market report identifies key industry trends such as digital transformation, increasing adoption of AI, rethinking the Auto Parts and Accessories business strategies, and priorities for 2021 and the forthcoming years from Auto Parts and Accessories industry services and business leaders. The report identifies key sustainable strategies necessary to adapt to stay ahead of the market players in the Auto Parts and Accessories market. It examines the competitive developments in the Auto Parts and Accessories market such as expansions, a new product launched in the market, collaborations & acquisitions, etc., in the global Auto Parts and Accessories market.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 10 chapters:

Auto Parts and Accessories Market Overview (Market Size Status and Outlook, , Market Size Comparison by Region, by product type and by application, COVID-19 imapct) Market Segment Analysis by Player (Sales, revenue, average price and market share by Player) Market Segment Analysis by Type (Leading Players in 2020, Average Price by Type (2015-2020)) Market Segment Analysis by Application (Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel (Market by Sales Channel, Leading Distributors/Dealers) Auto Parts and Accessories Market Segment Analysis by Region (Market Size and CAGR by Region (2015-2030), Sales and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)) Profile of Leading Players (Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)) Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Auto Parts and Accessories (Raw Materials, Labor Cost, Manufacturing Expenses, Manufacturing Cost Structure and Manufacturing Process) Development Trend of Auto Parts and Accessories (2021-2030) (Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type, by region and sales & revenue forecast) Appendix (Research Methodology, Data Sources, Analysts Certification)

Customization of the Report:

