Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2031

Halogenated solvent cleaners find applications in various commercial or industrial sector for their excellent ability to dissolve oil, chemical stability, and fast evaporation rates. Applications of halogenated solvent cleaners ranges from removing fluxes from circuit boards to degreasing tiny metal parts. Halogenated solvent cleaners are used to deposit coatings and lubricants and can rinse away particulate easily, thereby gaining increasing demand in construction and manufacturing industries. Rising infrastructural developments in residential sector of emerging economies such as China and India is likely to act as growth opportunity for halogenated solvent cleaners market. In addition, healthy growth in construction activities across the globe will stimulate the demand for construction-related materials which in turn is expected to provide growth of the halogenated solvent cleaners market.

Although halogenated solvent cleaners are largely used to clean and protect surfaces of equipment from particulates and oil & grease marks, environmental regulations and health issues may hinder the growth of halogenated solvent cleaners market. Rapid shift towards less hazardous solvent cleaners that lower toxicity will possibly impact demand, with consumer preference over green products derived from natural resources holding back the growth of halogenated solvent cleaners market. Growing awareness about halogenated solvent cleaners causing serious damage to human health may create hindrance in market growth.Z

Request Sample Report-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=724

Stringent Regulations and New Alternatives Continue to Influence Global Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market

Amidst stringent regulatory network, the global market for halogenated solvent cleaners is estimated to grow persistently owing to their irreplaceability in industry, affordability, and development of safer halogenated solvents. With the steady growth of electronics, chemicals, textile, and automotive industries, demand for cost-effective and efficient solvent cleaners is set to rise in parallel. However, development of alternative solvent cleaners that are non-halogenated and environmentally safer and increasing adoption of greener and sustainable solutions will significantly influence production as well as adoption of halogenated solvent cleaners during the forecast period of 2018 – 2027.

Halogenated solvent cleaners are a group of versatile chemicals that includes chlorinated, fluorinated, brominated and iodinated solvents. Halogenated solvents are extensively used in dry cleaning, metal cleaning, paint removal, automotive aerosols, degreasing, printing, paper and textile industries, furniture industry and in thermoplastic production.

The halogenated solvent industry alliance, Inc. (HSAI) is the regulatory body involved in assessing the potential health and environment effects of halogenated solvents, especially chlorinated solvents such as methylene chloride, tetrachloroethylene, and trichloroethylene, by promoting R&D activities and participating in risk assessment activities.

For Customized report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=724

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has recently delivered a memo that reverses the older ‘Once In, Always In’ policy regarding hazardous air pollutants. The purport of the memo accommodates the maximum achievable control technology (MACT) standards for major sources of hazardous air pollutants which includes halogenated solvents among other chemicals.

The growth of the global halogenated solvent cleaners market will remain under the influence of such dynamic and stringent regulatory frameworks.

Will New Alternatives Outnumber Halogenated Solvent Cleaners?

Despite the availability of alternatives in the market, their lower cleaning efficiency as compared to existing halogenated cleaners have retained the popularity of these cleaners globally.

Industrial Alternatives

The Significant New Alternative Policy (SNAP) Program, an initiative by EPA has introduced a list of non-aerosol solvents for metal, electronics and precision cleaning. However, new alternatives suggested by SNAP leave behind dry cleaning and other manual cleaning application. Similarly, the alternative solvents introduced by chemical manufacturers are industry specific and like halogenated solvents are regulated under stringent regulations from various federal organizations such as NESHAP, OSHA, EPA, and other nation-specific frameworks.

Bio-Based and Greener Alternatives

Increased emphasis on green chemical manufacturing that delivers plant based products and exempt toxic effects on human health as well as environment integrity is drawing traction of multiple end user industries. Another important influencer of the market is growing adoption of “no solvent” approach that substitutes all solvents with water.

Increased importance of sustainable production methods, as well as rising awareness of occupational and environment hazard prevention are estimated to prominently influence the growth of global halogenated solvent cleaners market.

Key Companies in the Global Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market

The chemical industry is driven by accelerated globalization, digitization and IoT integration. To win over competitive landscape, global manufacturers in the halogenated solvent cleaners market are adopting new ways such as production of less toxic, non-chlorinated, or greener solvents to maintain global position.

Speak to our Research Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=724

Key manufacturers in the global halogenated solvent cleaners market include Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Huntsman, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., ExxonMobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., and INEOS AG.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

For more insights:

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557143001/worldwide-revenue-share-of-undercarriage-components-for-mini-excavators-is-expected-to-account-nearly-us-6-5-billion



Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Unit No: AU-01-H

Gold Tower (AU)

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/