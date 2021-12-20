Gear reduction motor Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2031

The global market discussion on Gear reduction motor can be found in an upcoming report titled “Gear reduction motor Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018 to 2027”, which is going to be published in the wide database of Fact.MR.

Demand for conveyor belts has been increasing at a significant rate owing to increasing number of manufacturing plants that require conveyor belts to carry out material handling and transportation within the factory premises. Increasing number of airport construction projects have been witnessed since past year. For instance, in India, government is planning to launch 100 airports in the coming 15 years with a high investment of 4 lakh crore. This is expected to present potential opportunities for the installation of conveyor belts, which consequently would have a positive impact on gear reduction motors.

Conveyor belts need managed speed to torque ratio as they run on low speeds. However, conveyor belts require additional torque owing to the weight they carry while transportation. Gear reduction motors offer enhanced torque increment alongside speed reduction without causing stoppages. This factor is expected to influence the growth of the gear reduction motors market during the period of forecast.

Focus on Reducing Corrosion and Contamination: A Key Focus Area for Manufacturers

Gear reduction motors are widely used across various end use industries and under extreme conditions, during which external agents can cause higher amount of corrosion to the gears and the motor alike, which can increase the risk of contamination to the end product. This challenge has been addressed by key stakeholders as they are developing novel gear reduction motors that largely reduce or eliminate the chances of corrosion, flaking, scratching and chipping. Such aseptic gear reduction motors can be used in critical applications in which process and product hygiene is of high importance, such as food manufacturing, meat processing, processing of dairy products, manufacturing of bakery and confectionery products, pharmaceuticals and brewing. The use of such aseptic gear reduction motors is expected to enhance the scope of their use in the said industries, consequently favoring the growth of the global gear reduction motors market during the period of assessment.

Growing Use of Earth Moving Equipment Could Potentially Further the Growth of Gear Reduction Motors

Growing mining activities across emerging and developed economies has been offering significant growth opportunities for the earth moving equipment and related machinery. The adoption of earth moving equipment is expected to aid the growth in gear reduction motors that are used to control the speed and increase the torque while carrying out lifting operations and excavation activities. Apart from mining, the growth in the construction activities is also anticipated to spur the adoption of earth moving equipment. Increase in number of infrastructure and construction projects across the globe have fuelled the sales of heavy earth moving machinery. For instance, Hudson Yards Redevelopment Project (U.S.), Water Transfer Project (China), London Cross rail Project (UK), Gujarat International Finance Tech City (India) and Khazar Islands (Azerbaijan) are few of the projects that have pushed the demand for these machines. This, in turn, has demanded efficient power transmission requirements, that include regulated torque increment with minimal load on engine, simultaneously reducing speeds as well as increasing them during lifting operations. This is expected to significantly fuel the adoption of gear reduction motors.

Market participants involved in gear reduction motors are focusing on improving gear torques for various asynchronous as well as synchronous applications. For example, Siemens AG has come up with SIMOGEAR gear reduction motor that offers high performance up to 55 kW from 0.09 kW achieving unit torque of 19.5 Nm. Other major participants in the global gear reduction motors market include Maxon Motor AG, BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI S.P.A., Dana Brevini Group, Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Elecon Engineering Company Limited, ABB Group, Anaheim Automation, Inc., Portescap, Johnson Electric, Framo Morat, Emerson Electric, Eaton Corporation, Bison Group, Sumitomo Drive Technologies, SEW-Eurodrive and BFT Automation UK Ltd., among others.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

