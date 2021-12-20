If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A). This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q3 2021 across 18 sectors including aerospace, defense, & security, apparel, automotive, banking & payments, construction, consumer, foodservice, healthcare, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil & gas, packaging, pharma, power, retail, technology, media & telecoms, travel & tourism.

In Q3 2021, the global M&A deal value dropped slightly below the $1 trillion mark it previously hit in Q2 2021. Overall, global M&A deal value and deal volume decreased by 1% and 7%, respectively, from the previous quarter. The global M&A market recorded 223 billion-dollar-plus M&A deals in Q3 2021, compared to 194 deals of the same size in the previous quarter. The apparel sector registered the highest growth in Q3 2021, in terms of both deal value and deal volume. The ADS sector recorded the next highest growth in deal value, and the healthcare sector followed in third place, compared to Q3 2020.

Scope of this Report-

– It identifies the themes driving most notable deals announced in Q3 2021 across all 18 sectors.

– It also assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the M&A market.

Table of Contents

Review of global M&A market – Q3 2021

Themes driving global M&A market – Q3 2021

Thematic M&A drivers by sector

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Apparel

Automotive

Banking & Payments

Construction

Consumer

Foodservice

Healthcare

Insurance

Medical Devices

Mining

Oil & Gas

Packaging

Pharma

Power

Retail

Technology, Media & Telecoms

Travel & Tourism

Appendices