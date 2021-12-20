Global LNG Industry Report – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals

Global LNG liquefaction capacity is expected to increase from 456.5 mtpa in 2020 to 749.9 mtpa in 2025 at an average annual growth rate (AAGR) of 9.9 percent, while regasification capacity is expected to increase from 46,458 bcf in 2020 to 68,292 bcf in 2025 at an AAGR of 7.7 percent. In 2020, Australia had the highest liquefaction capacity of 88.6 mtpa globally, while Japan had the highest regasification capacity of 10,081 bcf.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=5024539

Scope of this Report-

– Updated information on all active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally with start year up to 2025

– Provides capacity data by liquefaction and regasification terminals from 2015 to 2020, outlook up to 2025

– Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally

– Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced (new-build) LNG terminals till 2025

– Latest developments and contracts related to LNG terminals, wherever available

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data

– Assess key LNG terminals data of your competitors

Get Discount on Purchase this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=5024539

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Market Definition

2. Global LNG Industry

2.1. Global LNG Industry, Overview of LNG Terminals Data

2.2. Global LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Snapshot

2.3. Global LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Regional Comparisons

2.4. Global LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Capacity

2.5. Global LNG Industry, New Liquefaction Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Region

2.6. Global LNG Industry, Regasification, Snapshot

2.7. Global LNG Industry, Regasification, Regional Comparisons

2.8. Global LNG Industry, Trade Movements and Price

2.9. Global LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Capacity

2.10. Global LNG Industry, New Regasification Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Region

3. Africa LNG Industry

3.1. Africa LNG Industry, Overview of LNG Terminals Data

3.2. Africa LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Snapshot

3.3. Africa LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Country Comparisons

3.4. Africa LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Capacity

3.5. Africa LNG Industry, Liquefaction, New Liquefaction Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

3.6. Africa LNG Industry, Liquefaction Capacity by Country

3.7. Africa LNG Industry, Regasification, Snapshot

3.8. Africa LNG Industry, Regasification, Country Comparisons

3.9. Africa LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals

3.10. Africa LNG Industry, New Regasification Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

3.11. Africa LNG Industry, Regasification Capacity by Country

4. Asia LNG Industry

4.1. Asia LNG Industry, Overview of LNG Terminals Data

4.2. Asia LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Snapshot

4.3. Asia LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Country Comparisons

4.4. Asia LNG Industry, Annual New-Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Liquefaction Terminals

4.5. Asia LNG Industry, New Liquefaction Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

4.6. Asia LNG Industry, Liquefaction Capacity by Country

4.7. Asia LNG Industry, Regasification, Snapshot

4.8. Asia LNG Industry, Regasification, Country Comparisons

4.9. Asia LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals

4.10. Asia LNG Industry, New Regasification Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

4.11. Asia LNG Industry, Regasification Capacity by Country

5. Caribbean LNG Industry

5.1. Caribbean LNG Industry, Overview of LNG Terminals Data

5.2. Caribbean LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Snapshot

5.3. Caribbean LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Country Comparisons

5.4. Caribbean LNG Industry, Liquefaction Capacity by Country

5.5. Caribbean LNG Industry, Regasification, Snapshot

5.6. Caribbean LNG Industry, Regasification, Country Comparisons

5.7. Caribbean LNG Industry, Annual New-Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Regasification Terminals

5.8. Caribbean LNG Industry, Regasification Capacity by Country

6. Central America LNG Industry

7. Europe LNG Industry

8. Former Soviet Union LNG Industry

9. Middle East LNG Industry

10. North America LNG Industry

11. Oceania LNG Industry

12. South America LNG Industry

13. Global LNG Industry, Recent News and Contracts

14. Appendix

Contact Us