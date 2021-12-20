Japan Tourism Source Market Insight Report- How has COIVD-19 affected Japanese travelers’ appetite for travel?

Japan Tourism Source Market Insight Report provides a thorough insight into the Japanese domestic and outbound tourism markets. The report looks at the profiles of Japanese tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Japanese outbound travel market.

Single User License: US $ 1495

Get Discount on Purchase this Report @ https://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/purchase.php?name=854822

Key Highlights-

– Defying global travel trends, gastronomical holidays are top choice for Japanese travelers. Sun and beach is typically the least likely holiday taken.

– Group travel is set to increase. Accounting for just 10.7% of outbound travelers in 2020, this figure is set to increase to 17.0% by 2025 (CAGR 21-25: 19.7%)

– Accommodation and retail top the outbound expenditure categories. Average daily expenditure is forecast to increase to US$183.9 by 2024 (CAGR 21-25: 19.0%).

Scope of this Report-

– This report is part of RNR Source Market Insights Series. This report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Japanese source market.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– This report provides clear insight into developments in Japan’s domestic, intra-regional and outbound tourism markets.

– The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, and main destination markets.

– The report explores the different profiles of Japanese tourists and the reasons that they travel, hence providing an insight into the trends in different segments of the market.

– The reader gains a strong understanding of the opportunities in the country, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions

– This report examines the impact of COVID-19 on Japanese outbound and domestic tourism

Table of Contents

Overview

Country Snapshot: 2020

At a Glance: The Japanese Tourism Market in 2020

Risk

Main Findings

Japan Tourist Profile

What types of holidays do Japanese travelers take?

Insight into Japanese travelers

How has COIVD-19 affected Japanese travelers’ appetite for travel?

Japan’s COVID-19 Economic Recovery

Domestic Tourism

Domestic Flows

Domestic Spending

Domestic Destinations

Outbound Tourism

International Flows

International Spending

Main & Developing Destination Markets

Where did Japanese tourists travel to in 2020?

Main Destination Markets

Developing Destination Markets

Outlook

Opportunities

Challenges

Appendix