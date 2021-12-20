Artificial Intelligence in Sport Market will be worth $52bn in 2024, up from $28bn in 2019

Artificial Intelligence in Sport Market report incorporates item types, market applications, geographic areas, and financial backers and providers. The overall statistical surveying gives a complete investigation of the business for the figure time frame. In addition, the examination incorporates a few divisions just as a full investigation of the market’s patterns and critical determinants. Moreover, Artificial Intelligence in Sport Market report assists you in overcoming the difficulties by applying various strategies.

The global market for artificial intelligence (AI) is growing fast. RNR estimates that the global AI platform market will be worth $52bn in 2024, up from $28bn in 2019. The technology is becoming widespread to respond to different challenges across all sectors, and sports is no exception. This report explains different AI technologies, analyzes sector-specific applications, and provides an in-depth understanding of how AI is disrupting the sports industry.

The sports industry has been slow on the AI uptake. However, the shift towards digitalization in sports means that the industry has more use for the technology. Furthermore, the relationship between sports analytics and AI adoption within the industry is symbiotic. As sports analytics becomes commonplace within the industry – a way of enhancing performance and making operational tasks more efficient – there is an increasing drive towards AI adoption, from the coach, the athlete, to the fan. AI gives leagues and teams who use it a competitive edge.

AI is also used to appeal to a younger, tech-savvy generation. As the viewing experience moves online, organizers are turning to AI to enhance their content offerings on online platforms. To meet this trend, leagues are entering into partnerships with AI specialists and AI-enabled cloud platform providers.

Lastly, more leagues are investing in wearable tech and AI-enhanced IoT devices to track movement, speed, and other performance indicators which are then used to create infographics that bring fans from the stands into the action on the field, pitch, or court. If leagues want to attract the attention of potential new fans, and thus broaden their market appeal, then investment in AI is crucial.

Key Highlights-

– The sports industry is typically slow to adopt technology, in part due to the fear that an increased use of tech on the field will compromise the excitement during a competition.

– While the industry recovers from the financial impact of the pandemic, investment in AI will be cautious, limited to those areas with a known positive outcome.

– The industry will focus on areas where AI can help improve the fan experience – such as improving content distribution on online platforms. In this sense, AI has helped sports companies and broadcasters transition to online platforms.

– As AI technology becomes more sophisticated, it will become an intrinsic part of predictive models in sports analytics. Sports companies are likely to prioritise moving content online to gain mass market appeal. To personalize the online viewing experience, sports companies are partnering with AI enabled-cloud service providers. These AI vendors also help sports companies manage increasing amounts of data, as well as fast-paced data.

Scope of this Report-

– Analysis of the wearable tech market, which is expected to reach $310bn by 2030, helping the rise of AI usage in sport. This is coupled with analysis of the increasing use of IoT devices such as sensors placed on bodies and peripheral devices, like cameras during gameplay.

– Briefings on AIs seven most important technologies: machine learning, data science, conversational platforms, computer vision, AI chips, smart robots, and context-aware computing.

– Analysis of over 25 different companies, including sector specific AI vendors, and which areas of the value chain they focus on to offer solutions for sports companies.

– Case studies of specific AI applications in the sector- from protecting intellectual property to improving the fan experience in traditional sports such as golf and soccer.

– Analysis of the leading adopters in AI, and the reasons

– Analysis of why the fastest adopters of artificial intelligence in the sports industry are motorsports and esports. This also includes an introduction to Airspeeder, an emerging new motorsport with flying electric vehicles in 2021, and reasons why it should also be a fast adopter of AI.

Table of Contents

1. Executive summary

2. Value chain

3. AI Value chain

4. Sport challenges

5. The impact of AI on sports

6. Case studies

7. Market size and growth forecasts

8. Mergers and Acquisitions

9. Timeline

10. Companies