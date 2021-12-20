Automated Home in Consumer Market Report- In-depth Analysis with Strong Application Scope from 2021 to 2028

Automated Home in Consumer Market Report offers insights into the development of technologies increasingly prevalent in consumers’ homes and the subsequent interconnectivity that aims to improve their everyday lives.

The automated home market continues to be an area of high innovation, with manufacturers at low and premium price points seeking to provide new and improved updates for consumers with every iteration of existing automated home products. While COVID-19 has somewhat slowed the adoption of automated home appliances and systems globally, 2020 was nevertheless a strong year of development for the automated home market. Driven in part by improved artificial intelligence (AI), manufacturers have sought to upgrade the usability and performance of current systems in a seamless way.

Scope of this Report-

– The global automated home market is forecast to see revenue double between 2020-2025.

– By 2025, North America is forecast to contribute around 75% of the automated home market value.

– In 2020 smart security was a high growth segment, driven by increasing adoption of smart doorbells.

