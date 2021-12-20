UK Window Dressings Market Report- Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Trends And Forecast 2025

The UK Window Dressings Market research report incorporates market goals and degrees during the extended period by featuring key market portions and driving players. It likewise has years considered during the examination strategy of the market. The UK Window Dressings Market report offers a leader outline of the producer by covering industry patterns, the market size by areas, and worldwide market size. It likewise provides area quick and country-wise development paces of the UK Window Dressings Market.

UK Window Dressings Market Report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the Window Dressings market (including forecasts up to 2025), the major players, the main trends and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, market sizes and forecasts, retailer market shares, consumer data and outlook. The report focuses on the following sub-categories: readymade curtains, made to measure curtains, readymade blinds, made to measure blinds, shutters, nets and voiles, window dressings accessories. The consumer data is derived from consumer research undertaken over February 2021. 2,000 nationally representative UK consumers were interviewed for the survey.

The Window Dressings market underperformed the overall Homewares market in 2020. Made to measure curtains and blinds dragged down Window Dressings, but lockdowns did not prevent consumers from buying window dressings. Some spend transferred online, with online pureplays being the main beneficiary of this.

– Made to measure curtains dragged down Window Dressings in 2020 as consumers preferred their readymade counterparts.

– Purchases were primarily for a new look rather than for replacement as shoppers were inspired to redecorate their homes.

– Window Dressings shoppers were unphased by brands, and instead prioritised price and quality.

– Lockdown restrictions drove online growth and benefited online pureplays in particular.

