Italy General Insurance Market Report- Key Lines of Business- KPIs, Market Share and Concentration | Competitive Landscape

The Italy General Insurance Market research report incorporates market goals and degrees during the extended period by featuring key market portions and driving players. It likewise has years considered during the examination strategy of the market. The Italy General Insurance Market report offers a leader outline of the producer by covering industry patterns, the market size by areas, and worldwide market size. It likewise provides area quick and country-wise development paces of the Italy General Insurance Market.

Italy General Insurance Market Report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Italian general insurance segment. Italy General Insurance Market Report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into Italian general insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as direct written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).

Italy General Insurance Market Report gives a comprehensive overview of the Italian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country. The report brings together RNR research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights-

– Key insights and dynamics of the Italian general insurance industry.

– Comparison of the Italian general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.

– A comprehensive overview of the Italian economy, government initiatives, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

– Italian insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– Italian general insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.

Scope of this Report-

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Italy –

– It provides historical values for the Italian general insurance segment for the reports 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Italian general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.

– It profiles the top general insurance companies in Italy, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Economy Overview

Key Macroeconomic Indicators

GlobalData Country Risk Index

Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment

Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs

Penetration and Growth

Premiums and Key Lines of Business

Consumer Segments and Profitability

Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 6 Key Trends by Line of Business- Retail and Commercial

Lines of Business

By Consumer Segment

Commercial Line of Business

Retail Line of Business

Chapter 7 Key Lines of Business- KPIs, Market Share and Concentration

Property Insurance

Motor Insurance

Liability Insurance

Financial Lines Insurance

Marine, Aviation and Transit insurance

Personal Accident Insurance

Health Insurance

Travel Insurance

Chapter 8 Distribution Overview

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 11 Insurtech

Chapter 12 Consumer Insight Survey

Chapter 13 Appendix