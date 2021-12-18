Die Casting Machine for Automobile Market Key Players Buhler, Toshiba Machine, Frech, UBE Machinery, Italpresse

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Die Casting Machine for Automobile will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Die Casting Machine for Automobile market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Die Casting Machine for Automobile market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Die Casting Machine for Automobile market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

– Hydraulic Die Casting Machine

– Hybrid Die Casting Machine

– Squeeze Casting Machine

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

– Vehicle Suspension

– Engine Parts

– Body

– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

– Buhler

– Toshiba Machine

– Frech

– UBE Machinery

– Italpresse

– Toyo Machinery & Metal

– Colosio Srl

– Birch Machinery Company

– Zitai Machines

– L.K. Group

– Yizumi Group

– Guannan Die Casting Machine

– Suzhou Sanji

– Wuxi Xinjiasheng

– Huachen

– Ningbo Dongfang

